Test Lead @Euroclear

We are on the lookout for a Test Lead to steer our testing strategies into the new era of automation in the cloud. We're seeking a communicative person who's passionate about blending manual expertise with automated innovation. At Euroclear we are deeply embedded in the Swedish stock market. We have a unique role in the financial landscape which gives us the opportunity to genuinely influence the future of business-critical IT services. As a driving force behind financial innovation, our success is based on handling large volumes of transactions on the stock exchange. We offer you: A lead role: You'll be the hands-on expert in testing for our development team and take the lead in implementing test automation practices across the organization. Family atmosphere: Join a T-shaped, cross-functional agile product team where everybody is equally important. Collaboration, warmth, humor and positive energy are at the heart of our progress. Impact of work: Your work will directly influence the security and efficiency of trading in the Swedish financial market, including everything from listed companies to financial institutions.
As a Test Lead with us you'll be:
Planning, reviewing, validating and designing test cases from requirements, to then execute and troubleshoot the tests. All in close collaboration with your team and the other 3 testers in the Euroclear Sweden family.
Taking the lead in the process of integrating testing into the DevOps pipeline. Your knowledge will bring improvements to our release management and delivery cycles. You always have the quality and safety goggles on within the test environments.
Having an important role when it comes to participating in backlog refinement meetings. You will be the one clarifying the task definition and effort estimation when it comes to the testing aspects, both manual and automation methodologies.
Your Profile:
Strong communication and collaboration skills are crucial as you'll lead testing initiatives in close collaboration with cross-functional teams.
5+ years of experience in testing encompassing both manual and automated testing methodologies.
Experience of CI/CD pipelines and release management.
Familiar with Azure Cloud, .Net and/or React.js programming is a great plus.
Why Euroclear Sweden? At Euroclear Sweden, we have a dynamic and diverse workforce that includes both experienced veterans and new talents. There is a generous spirit of knowledge sharing among the employees. The leadership at Euroclear is defined by inclusivity, empowering employees with trust and responsibility. Stefan - Technical Product Owner: As your future manager he will continuously ask: "Do you have fun at work?" to always assure that the team grows from having fun while doing code magic. He will also encourage you to join the weekly training class at SATS or the running group with Urban tribe. Health & benefits:
Health care allowance: 5000 SEK a year
Access to Benify - all their benefits and great deals
Food benefit: 1200SEK / month or via "Rikskortet"
Massage at the office, 110SEK / appointment
Occupational health care via Avonova
Pension BTP 1 including consultation
Insurances (TGL, TFA etc)
30 days' vacation plus 2 short days / year
Sounds good? If you are that open-minded person, keen to find smart ways to solve problems and also enthusiastic for innovation - Apply today and I will get back to you soon! If you have any questions, contact Talent Acquisistion Consultant: johanna.ottosson@anst.se
or072 402 49 22
About Euroclear
Euroclear Sweden provides a digital platform for settlement, safe-keeping and servicing of securities, which contributes to secure and efficient trading in the Swedish financial market. Our customers include, among others, all listed companies in Sweden and all banks and financial institutions dealing with securities. We are a part of Euroclear Group, hosted in Belgium. Ersättning
