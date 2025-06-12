Test Lead - Hardware (Lund)
2025-06-12
Do you enjoy diverse assignments in different industries and technological fields? Are you interested in working at a smaller, specialized consulting company where your ideas are valued?
If so, you would be a great fit for Prevas Test & Measurement! We want to offer you an inclusive and supportive work environment where your technical skills and knowledge can make a real impact.
We have been part of Prevas since October 2023, constituting our own unit specialized in test and measurement technology. Read more about this below. About the Role
As a Test Lead, you will help our clients define and manage their product requirements, ensuring that tests are thoughtfully designed and effectively validate hardware performance.
You will coordinate the efforts of test engineers and external partners to achieve certifications and quality milestones. You'll work closely with product owners, project managers, senior stakeholders, and clients by building strong and trusting collaborations.
Assignments may involve areas like medtech, green tech, space, or automotive industries where your work contributes to real-world progress.
About You You have a solid understanding of physics, electronics, and mechanics, allowing you to assess measurement and test methods with attention to both accuracy and practical application. You're comfortable seeing both the big picture and the technical details. Project coordination comes naturally to you, and you bring structure and clarity to your work. You enjoy sharing your knowledge and learning from others. You take initiative when needed and contribute with ease both on your own and as part of a team. You take responsibility for your work and are motivated by curiosity and a desire to create meaningful solutions.
You value a workplace where different perspectives are welcomed and where collaboration is key. You're inspired by solving complex and meaningful problems that push technology forward.
You have a MSc or PhD in electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, engineering physics, or equivalent.
You have at least five years of work experience.
You are proficient in speaking/reading/writing in English (Swedish is a plus).
To succeed in this role, you have experience with one or more of the following...
Project management
Requirement handling
Test specifications
Programming in Python, LabVIEW, C#, or C++
Functional and performance testing of hardware
Measurement technology and sensors
The interface hardware/software
Our Offer
At Prevas Test & Measurement, you'll be supported in both your professional and personal development. We offer flexible work hours, encouraging and inclusive leadership, and regular social activities that help nurture our strong team spirit.
Our projects are varied, meaningful, and technically exciting since we work with anything that can be physically measured and support industries that shape the world around us.
Our Commitment to Sustainability Sustainability is at the core of our mission. We prioritize working with and supporting businesses that develop green technology to tackle environmental challenges. As a part of our team, you will contribute to creating sustainable solutions that exceed our customers' expectations.
We place a lot of focus on creating a fun and sustainable working environment for all our coworkers. On our mission for an equal and inclusive environment, we aim to reach at least a 40% female workforce.
Apply Now! Have we sparked your interest? Please send us your application as soon as possible!
Applications close: 2025-08-31. Due to summer vacations, our response time may be longer than usual. We appreciate your understanding and will get back to you as soon as we can.
More About Prevas Test & Measurement Prevas Test & Measurement (formerly DVel) specializes in hardware test automation at our office in central Lund. We offer consulting services and/or deliver complete measurement systems and test rigs. Our projects are highly diverse, and our customers operate across multiple industries. At present, we have around 30 employees and look forward to growing with your addition.
Ersättning

Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-29
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Prevas Test & Measurement AB
(org.nr 556913-8943), https://www.dvel.se Arbetsplats
Prevas Test & Measurement Kontakt
Rebecca Honnér rebecca.honner@prevas.se Jobbnummer
9385340