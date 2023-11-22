Test Fleet Engineer
We are looking for a Vehicle Fleet Engineer for our client in the automotive industry.
As a Vehicle Fleet Engineer you will be responsible to secure vehicle uptime and maximum utilization of the test vehicles. You work closely with Intro Block product and Stream product management, test engineers, product build leaders and fleet responsible.
Work description:
• Be the main point of contact for any test fleet related topics.
• Secure vehicle uptime trough preventive and corrective maintenance e.g. updates and repair at unplanned stops.
• Handle vehicle logistic to support all verification activities.
• Secure test fleet follows national transportation regulations during verification & validation.
Skills required:
• Technical education and a few years of work experience
• Excellent communication & collaboration skills
• Fluent in English both spoken and written
