Test Engineers - Join our dynamic test teams within Autonomous Systems
Several positions within testing!
In search of a new challenge? Join us and be part of our successful team where we constantly discover and solve new problems together - and have fun at the same time!
Are you interested in working in a dynamic fast moving high-tech environment with the opportunity to be part of a team influencing the future? Apply and join our growing testing teams in a challenging and exciting environment!
We welcome experienced engineers, as well as recently graduated applicants - the available positions (yes, there are several), are adaptable. We also encourage persons who want to broaden their perspective with multiple skills, in our quest for true T-shaped people and teams.
What we do
Collaboration is key in our team, and you'll work closely with diverse teams to maintain product excellence and drive innovation in autonomous technology.
Staying up-to-date on industry standards and emerging trends in verification and validation methodologies will be crucial in ensuring our products remain at the forefront of innovation. Our development sprints include all activities from requirement handling to in-vehicle testing, through stages of testing and simulations.
As a Test Engineer, you and your colleague's main responsibility will be to test new functionality in our prototype vehicles both on test tracks and public roads. You together as a team will be responsible for planning, performing, and analyzing all types of tests from single scenarios up to testing in an operation-like environment. You will have a close dialogue with our in-house developers as well as with our partner. With the help of data analysis as well as your expertise, you will contribute to our build-measure-learn culture realizing efficient development.
This is what we offer
You will be part of our testing teams and lead the change in validating our systems' safety and functionality on public roads. Your work will span multiple test environments and you will be a member of a growing test team working together to solve problems and committed to finding the best solutions for our customers.
The roles also offer:
* Being part of a strong company culture based on respect for the individual and openness.
* Opportunity to develop your career further and grow within Research and Development, our cross-functions, or as part of the TRATON Group.
* Being part of a growing flow-oriented organization with agile release trains mature enough to expand and deliver great solutions.
* A psychologically safe workplace is our top priority, and we are committed to maintaining it.
In addition to career and development opportunities, as an employee at Scania, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's Health Center Gröndal or wellness allowance, performance bonuses, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at a reduced price, the opportunity for a staff car and much more. Scania also organizes several events throughout the year where family and friends are always welcome, which is usually highly appreciated by everyone. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania JobExpress.
What you can bring
We thrive on diversity and inclusion and encourage candidates from all walks of life to bring their unique perspectives.
Here's how you can contribute to our team:
* Passion for technology, an appetite for pushing boundaries, and professional growth are evident.
* Adaptability and thriving in a fast-paced environment are key traits.
* Analytical skills and attention to detail contribute to strengthening our testing processes and ways of working as a team.
* Communication and collaboration abilities are instrumental in enhancing team dynamics and productivity.
Curious?
We encourage you to apply with confidence, every application is valued. We welcome you to join us on this exciting journey of sustainability-driven innovation!
If you have questions, please contact:
* Group Manager Magnus Eckeskog, Head of Autonomous Function Test, +46 (0)8 553 528 73.
* Group Manager Cecilia Yu, Head of Autonomous Function Simulation Test, +46 (0)8 553 508 61.
Application
Your application should include a CV, answers to screening questions, and a copy of your degree certificate. Selections and interviews will take place on an ongoing basis throughout the application period. Please apply as soon as possible and no later than June 11th, 2024. A background check might be conducted for this position.
We look forward to receiving your application!
