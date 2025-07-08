Telecom Tester - RAN Traffic & Protocol Testing - Sweden
2025-07-08
We are looking for skilled Telecom Testers with solid experience in protocol-level testing, RAN traffic validation, and telecom system integration. This role involves working hands-on with end-to-end RAN testing, 3GPP protocol analysis, and using a wide array of telecom testing tools.
Candidates with more than 5 years of experience are welcome, though we strongly prefer profiles with 8-10+ years of deep, hands-on experience in telecom testing and system validation. You should be able to work independently, manage test setups, and analyze complex signaling scenarios. Experience with 5G gNodeB setups and telecom infrastructure is highly valued.
Key Responsibilities:
Perform end-to-end RAN traffic testing, including RAN configuration and UE control
Analyze logs and troubleshoot RF and signaling issues across L1/L2/L3 layers
Interpret and validate 3GPP protocols for 4G/5G
Handle test equipment and tools such as: Viavi, FsUE, LTE Sim, UCTool, C2RS, QXDM, Moshell, ICA, TGF, Ixia, Spectrum Analyzers, and Signal Generators
Understand and test single-server gNodeB deployment along with RHOSP and CNIS integration
Collaborate with other teams for ENI design validation and network component testing
Requirements:
Minimum 5 years of experience in telecom system testing (preferably RAN/E2E)
Preferred: 8-10+ years of hands-on telecom testing experience, including protocol-level debugging
Strong understanding of 3GPP protocols and telecom signaling at L1, L2, L3
Familiarity with testing tools like QXDM, Viavi, FsUE, Moshell, and similar
Knowledge of gNodeB components, CNIS, and RHOSP setup
Ability to analyze signaling traces and troubleshoot E2E connectivity
Strong documentation and communication skills
What we offer:
Health insurance and wellness benefit.
Regular team-building activities and seasonal events
A supportive, technically strong team environment
Market-aligned salary
Visa sponsorship and full relocation support (If required)
Assistance with visa extensions (If applicable)
At K Two, our consultants are known for their strong technical and social competence, deep industry experience, responsiveness, and winning attitude. We value not just skilled developers, technicians, and team leads-but also true consultants who thrive on delivering value.

If you're a capable Telecom Tester who enjoys solving real-world network challenges and working hands-on with advanced telecom systems, we'd love to hear from you. Whether you're currently based in Sweden or planning an international move, we're here to support you every step of the way-with visa sponsorship, relocation assistance, and a welcoming team environment.
