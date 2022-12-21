Test Engineering Lead
2022-12-21
At AstraZeneca, we put patients first and strive to meet their unmet needs worldwide. Working here means being entrepreneurial, thinking big and working together to make the impossible a reality. If you are swift to action, confident to lead, willing to collaborate, and curious about what science can do, then you're our kind of person.
The team
Embrace the novel opportunity to work at a business that puts patients first. Working with data and an agile mindset in our constantly changing business, we help uncover solutions that power the business to better harness the science and get it to market. It means we play our part in reaching patients in need and influencing outcomes.
About the role
The Test Engineering Lead is responsible for providing technical leadership for our backend platform. This is a hands-on and strategic role which works closely with product, design, engineering and regulatory to design, build and launch patient centric digital experiences. The successful candidate will manage all aspects of tests that support the regulatory requirements and ensure our products meet and exceed business expectations.
Responsibilities:
*
Be part of the Digital Patient Solutions backend platform leadership team and influence our path forward
*
Lead and mentor a team of test engineers cross several engineering teams
*
Collaborate with product managers and regulatory units to be compliant with requirements (e.g., SaMD, IT security)
*
Design and develop test plans and test documentation
*
Define Test strategies for all areas e.g., unit tests, system tests, load test, performance tests
*
Automate, automate, automate...
*
Ensure timely delivery of product and feature with high degree of quality
Minimum qualifications:
*
10+ years of hands-on experience testing software components
*
In-depth knowledge of best-practice test methodologies from Unit testing through behavioural to security and scalability of backend applications
*
Experience of leading people
*
Software Engineering background
Preferred qualifications:
*
Understanding of the SaMD product development process and adhering to FDA regulations
*
Strong experience ensuring quality backend applications
*
Strong people skills that contribute to an open and collaborative environment
*
Experience in debug, troubleshooting, and failure analysis investigation
WHY JOIN US?
We're a network of entrepreneurial self-starters who contribute to something far bigger. There's a diversity of expertise in our Technology group that's unique to AstraZeneca - it allows us to dive deep into exploring new groundbreaking technology. We enable AstraZeneca to perform at its peak by delivering world-class technology and data solutions. Our work unlocks the potential of science. We optimise and evolutionise AstraZeneca by maximising efficiencies and finding new ways to drive productivity. From automation to data simplification. We're not afraid to take ownership and run with it. Empowered with unrivalled freedom. A place to be open and transparent - we speak up, think creatively and share ideas. Our diverse contributions help us to make better decisions. But we have a constant drive to innovate, and an appreciation for high standards. It takes challenging the status quo to contribute in our ever-evolving environment. We love it here because put simply, we make a meaningful impact.
Technology at AstraZeneca is a home for purposeful disruptors!
SO, WHAT'S NEXT?
Are you already imagining yourself joining our team? Good, because we'd love to hear from you! Click the link to apply and we'll be in touch as soon as we can.
WHERE CAN I FIND OUT MORE?
Competitive salary & benefits on offer.
