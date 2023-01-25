Test Engineer to Abilia
Does this feel like you?
You are a person with a deep interest in testing, working with agile teams, and both like to learn and share knowledge. You are no stranger to manual testing but want to set up end-to-end test automation, and have broad knowledge in both.
Well then, look no further for your next opportunity.
Who are we?
Our goal is to simplify people's everyday lives, regardless of their needs. Abilia is the market leader in assistive technology and assistive aids, such as cognitive support. We empower people to participate in society and use their abilities to live fulfilling lives. With more than 40 years of experience and with support from research, we know that our assistive aids make a difference.
What will you do as a Test Engineer?
You will be responsible for 2-3 products and work operative, mostly with manual testing at the start. And as time moves on the top priority will be to implement test automation with our Test Manager.
Some more activities you will do in this role are:
• End-to-end testing, both manual and automated
• Working in agile development teams
• Setting specific requirements for testing the products
• Keeping control of the test equipment
How will you succeed in this role?
To succeed we see that you have some form of higher education and have experience in end-to-end test automation. Further on we see that you have:
• 3+ experience in a similar role
• Experience with Java
• Worked with Jira or Azure DevOps
• Knowledge of test management tools
• Professional knowledge in Swedish
• Have a Swedish or EU citizenship
We also see it as meritorious if you have experience in one or more areas such as different testing frameworks, Flutter, CI/CD. If you also have an ISTBQ-certificate that's a plus!
We put great value in who you are and your personality.
Does this seem interesting?
Apply right away, since we have an ongoing selection process! Do you have any thoughts or questions regarding the role? Send me an email at
Due to GDPR, we don't accept any applications via email, click on the 'APPLY HERE'-button to apply instead.
