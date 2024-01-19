Test Engineer Hub-to-Hub Autonomous Systems
Join our growing test team!
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Autonomous Transport Solutions (ATS) is one of the key areas in the strategy forward. At Autonomous Systems we work with enabling solutions within the area of onboard and offboard systems, managing both autonomous driving of the vehicle and controlling/supervision via our cloud-based control tower.
Are you interested in working in this dynamic fast moving high-tech environment with the opportunity to be part of a team influencing the future? Apply and join our growing Test team in a challenging and exciting environment!
Assignment
As a Test Engineer, you and your colleague's main responsibility will be to test new functionality in our prototype vehicles both on test tracks and public roads. You together as a team will be responsible for planning, performing, and analyzing all types of tests from single scenarios up to testing in an operation-like environment. You will have a close dialogue with our inhouse developers as well as with our partner. With the help of data analysis as well as your expertise, you will contribute to our build-measure-learn culture realizing efficient development.
Some travelling may be needed since our partners are located around the globe.
What can we offer?
* An excellent opportunity to work as a Test engineer within the area of autonomous vehicles, embedded systems, and the automotive industry
* Being a member in a of growing test team working together to solve problems and committed to finding the best solutions for our customers
* Possibilities to shape our ways of working as a team
* Being part of a strong company culture based on respect for the individual and openness
* Opportunity to develop your career further and grow within Research and Development, our cross-functions or as part of TRATON
* Being part of a growing flow oriented organization with agile release trains that are mature enough to expand and deliver great solutions
In addition to career and development opportunities, as an employee at Scania, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, performance bonuses, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at a reduced price, the opportunity for a staff car and much more. Scania also organizes several events throughout the year where family and friends are always welcome, which is usually highly appreciated by everyone. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
Which skills and qualifications do you need to succeed?
* Self-driven team player with a focus on collaboration
* A can-do mentality combined with a structured way of working
* Flexible and adapt actions and behavior depending on changes in pre-requisites and environment
* Technical University degree
* 2-5 years experience in software testing, functional testing of embedded systems, or similar
* Languages: English in written and verbal communication / Swedish a merit
* Experience from the automotive industry is a merit
* Drivers license B
* A drivers license for heavy vehicles C/CE is also needed for this role and the opportunity to achieve this will be supplied if not already in place (will require knowledge in Swedish)
Curious?
If you have questions, please contact: Group Manager Nina Fröidh, Autonomous Systems, +46 (0)8 553 823 97.
Application
Your application should include a CV, answers to screening questions, and a copy of your degree certificate. Selections and interviews will take place on an ongoing basis throughout the application period. Please apply as soon as possible and no later than February, 6th. A background check might be conducted for this position.
If you possess some (not necessarily all) of the requirements mentioned, we encourage you to apply with confidence. Every application is valued, and we welcome you to join us on this exciting journey of sustainability-driven innovation. Your unique skills and experiences could be a perfect fit for our team!
