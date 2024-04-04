Executive Assistant to a Swedish fashion company!
Are you looking for new opportunities and would like to work in a global environment? We are now looking for a experienced Executive Assistant to join our client for 12 month. It will be a position with lots of responsibilty and lots of fun! Apply today, we work with ongoing selection!
OM TJÄNSTEN
In this role, you will be responsible for efficiently managing and coordinating calendars and email correspondence, ensuring optimal use of time through proactive planning. You will play a key role in organizing meetings, including preparing agendas, taking minutes, and ensuring follow-up on action points. Additionally, you will oversee the coordination of both external and internal meetings and events, taking ownership of the annual meeting structure to ensure its development and effectiveness.
Furthermore, your responsibilities will extend to booking business travel arrangements, covering flights, transportation, and accommodations, as well as providing assistance to the Head of with specific personal needs. As a vital member of the team, you will offer comprehensive administrative support to the Head of and other key stakeholders, including tasks related to accounting and expense management.
In addition to these duties, you will be tasked with updating communication channels, particularly through our SharePoint platform, and producing and reviewing presentation materials. Acting as the primary point of contact for the office, you will ensure a welcoming and pleasant environment for all staff members and visitors, contributing to the overall positive atmosphere and smooth functioning of daily operations.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Experience from working as an Executive Assistant
• Strong organizational skills and ability to work independently
• Excellent communication skills and that you have worked with various stakeholders in international organisations
• Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite and other administrative tools
• Ability to multitask and prioritize effectively
• Experience working in a fast-paced environment and adapting to new challenges
• You who are fluent in English, booth in speech and writing - since it used on a daily basis
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• A true team-player, that helps and support others
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
• Prestigeless
• Strong communication skills
