2026-01-12
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
As a Test Engineer in a product laboratory within Robotic R&D, you will contribute to verification and validation of robotic consumer products in both development and production readiness phases. The environment combines structured lab work with hands-on testing in real conditions, where clear findings and practical improvements are central.
Job DescriptionPlan and execute tests on components and complete products to meet regulatory and internal requirements
Perform testing using various test equipment, fixtures/rigs, and dedicated outdoor test areas
Document and communicate test results clearly, both verbally and through written reports
Conduct mechanical testing and support investigations related to product behavior and performance
Handle software as part of test activities and contribute to developing and improving test methods
RequirementsRelevant experience in testing, investigation work, or product verification in a lab or product development context
Strong general technical interest and understanding, ideally within mechanics and/or electronics
Ability to work both theoretically and practically to identify issues and drive solutions
Good understanding of physical principles and the ability to see cause-and-effect relationships
Strong collaboration skills and a proactive, solution-oriented mindset
Ability to structure work with accuracy and attention to order and tidiness
Comfortable sharing knowledge and discussing alternative solutions
End-user perspective and curiosity to understand how systems and products are used
