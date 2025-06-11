Test Engineer
2025-06-11
Role Summary:
As a Test Engineer specializing in traction inverters and DC/DC converters, you will be responsible for developing and performing tests of the functionality and performance as well as analyzing the results. You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams, including electrical engineers, system architects, mechanical engineers, and software developers, to ensure the performance of these power electronics systems. Part of the job consists of hands on work were you will spend time in both test rigs and vehicles. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in testing of power electronics, experience in the automotive industry, and a passion for clean energy technologies.
Key Responsibilities:
• Perform and develop tests that verify the performance and function of our components.
• Analyze measurement data from tests and verify that requirements are fulfilled.
• Participate in system-level architecture and design discussions to meet performance and efficiency targets.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to perform tests of traction inverter together with E-machine.
• Test and validate our systems, troubleshoot issues, and support product development.
• Drive innovation by staying updated with industry trends and emerging technologies.
• Contribute to documentation, including test descriptions, test plans, and reports.
Who you are:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, Vehicle Engineering or related field.
• Proven experience in testing of power electronics, inverters or DC-DC converters.
• Experience with tools like Dewesoft, Oscilloscopes, MATLAB/Simulink, Vector and hardware-in-the-loop testing.
• Experience with test case automation.
• Knowledge of battery electric vehicle systems and their unique challenges.
• Excellent problem-solving skills and ability to work in a collaborative environment.
• Effective communication skills to convey technical concepts to a diverse team.
This is us:
We are a team responsible for developing Traction inverters and DC/DC-converters. The team consists of test engineers, system developers, electronics developers and mechanical designers. Together we strive to develop the best systems in the market. A great team spirit and eagerness to collaborate and solve problems together help us along the way.
Scania Offers:
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application:
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-06-22. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Viktor Haak, Group Manager, viktor.haak@scania.com
We look forward to your application!
