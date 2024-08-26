Test Engineer
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Volvo Cars - Driving change together
Volvo Cars' success is the result of a collaborative, diverse, and inclusive working environment.
Today, we are one of the most well-known and respected car brands, with around 43,000 employees across the globe. At Volvo Cars, your career is designed around your skills and aspirations, allowing you to reach your fullest potential.
By 2025, we're aiming for at least 50 per cent of our global sales to be fully electric models - it's a critical step towards being 100 per cent fully electric by 2030.
So come and join us in shaping the future of mobility. There's never been a more exciting time to play your part in our inspiring and creative teams!
What we offer
Volvo Cars are on an exciting journey to expand its in-house software development capabilities. At the department Computing Infrastructure System (CIS), we are part of this aspiration. Our teams are building the next generation high-performance in-vehicle computers ("Core System") , designed to host different vehicle applications, stretching from basic vehicle state machines to advance active safety and unsupervised autonomous drive functionalities.
We are now seeking a driven and experienced Test Framework Engineer with a passion for building a robust framework that will be used by the test organisation.
What you'll do
As a Test Framework Engineer in CIS, you will be responsible for simplify the work of implementing test case by implementing an efficient Test Framework. It is important to do this in a way connected to CIS strategy and coordinating plans across our organisation. You will play a crucial role in ensuring that our Core system will work together as expected and meet the highest standards of quality, safety, and performance. This role offers an exciting opportunity to be a part of making a significant impact on the quality and success of release new SW to our vehicles.
Key Responsibilities:
• Enable our test organization to achieve greater quality and efficiency by providing best-in-class Test Framework
• Operational responsibility of Test Framework
• Implement new functionality in Framework.
• Troubleshooting on both the product and the Framework
What you'll bring
We believe that you have experience in SW Requirements, SW testing and test automation in CI context, within automotive. You enjoy the possibility to influence, have analytical skills and you love to solve problems.
Qualifications:
• Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, mechatronics, Electrical and Software Engineering or similar relevant experience
• 7+ years of experience in automotive testing or a similar role
• Deep understanding of automotive engineering, software testing methodologies, and quality assurance processes.
• Proficiency in planning, test strategy development, and test execution methodologies.
• Hands-on experience with test automation frameworks and tools relevant to testing.
• Effective communication skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively across many teams.
• Competence in Python 3, pytest
• Threading
• Network Programming
• Protocols
• Docker
How to learn more and apply
For more information please Recruiter: Jim Svensson at Jim.Svensson@volvocars.com
The application deadline is 2024-09-08 but interviews will be ongoing and selections are continuous, please apply at the earliest.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-14
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
