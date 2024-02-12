Test Engineer
Job description
We are looking for new colleague to join our team in a new automotive assignment as a Test Engineer.
Randstad Engineering is specialized in competences within Engineering. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Engineering, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Responsibilities
We are looking for a Test Engineer to strengthen our team within the field test department. In this position you will have a close contact with the end customers, who performs tests for us in our test vehicles. These tests can vary from component test up to complete vehicle level. The relationship with the costumer plays an important role in this position. You will be in close contact within the internal organization for different tasks around the test vehicles. You will secure that the test trucks are updated with the latest hardware and software. You will analyze result and report issues from the tests to respective technology area. You will collect information from the logging systems in the vehicles. Interviewing the customers for feedback, is an important part in order to validate the new products.
Qualifications
Qualifications:
Relevant experience (testing).
Knowledge in software and electric architecture is a plus
Truck knowledge is a plus (C/CE card). Knowledge in software and electric architecture is a plus
As a person you have an analytic ability and an optimistic mindset for problem solving of both the test and test vehicle. Our work environment is changing continuously, and you adapt easily to these daily changes. You are a team player with a humble profile without prestige. Even if the team works together you will manage to work structured and independently as well. You have good communication skills, are structured and skilled in reporting both in written text and verbally in both English and Swedish.
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential.
With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
