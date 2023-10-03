Test Engineer
Welcome to one of the world's oldest Start-ups!
By constantly challenging ourselves, we at Husqvarna have continued to develop our business for more than three centuries. This is our heritage. And our future. Do you want to be a part of this?
We are now strengthening our team and are looking for
Test engineers for Husqvarna Construction - Jonsered
We are looking for 2 engineers, who wants to join a great team dedicated to shaping our future products!
About the position
As a test engineer you will, both independently and together with colleagues, be responsible for test and verification of the quality in our products.
We support a wide range of products, spanning from power cutters to drill motors to wall- and floor saws to demolition robots. We work with several technologies and are on an electrification journey. This means we currently work with both combustion engines as well as electrical-, battery-, hydraulic- and pneumatic powered machines.
In these positions you will mainly work with either floor saws with combustion engines or with our DXR-robots with electrical engines and hydraulic.
The work includes, among other things:
• Product development and product improvements.
• Planning and preparation of machines for tests.
• Building of prototypes for testing and evaluation.
• Interpretation of standards for Husqvarna's products and planning of tests accordingly.
• Creation of test methods for new/improved systems.
• Analyze test results
• Working closely with mechanics-, software- and electronic hardware engineers.
At Husqvarna Construction we strive to have a work environment that is inclusive and diverse, where we believe that our differences are our strengths. Our winning culture is important to us, which is why we go by the beliefs: We're Bold, We're Dedicated and We Care.
Location. Jonsered, just outside of Gothenburg.
Who are you?
What matters most is your attitude; that you love technical products, that you want to do a good job, that you have a drive in your own work, that you're curious and want to improve and develop.
It is important that you have great technical curiosity as well as practical abilities. Ideally, you should have hands-on experience in assembly or repairing vehicles or machinery, whether as part of your professional background or as a personal hobby.
We see that you also have a degree from a university and been working for a couple of years preferably in an industrial company or similar.
You are, of course, comfortable working in an English speaking and writing environment, knowledge in Swedish is a plus.
Contacts
If you want more information about the position please contact Hiring Manager Alexandra Bernhill, Test & Verification Manager alexandra.bernhill@husqvarnagroup.com
If you have questions about the recruitment process please contact Katarina Karlsson, Talent Acquisition partner katarina.karlsson@husqvarnagroup.com
What happens after your application?
We will review your application to see how well your profile matches the requirements for the position. If we see you as one of our potential candidates, we will contact you for an interview. In connection with this, you will receive information about the set-up for the interview as well as other steps in the process such as additional interviews, tests, reference taking and introduction. If you do not proceed with the process, you will be informed of this at the latest when we have filled the position.
About Husqvarna Construction Division
For more than 325 years we have driven innovation and technology development exceeding end-customers' expectations. Husqvarna Construction, a division of the Husqvarna Group, is a world leader in machinery and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The foundation is built on product and technology leadership ensured by high investment levels in user-focused product development to offer professional end-users the most effective and efficient solutions. Products and services are distributed globally in all relevant sales channels. In the last years the division has transformed through 4 important acquisitions. Please read more at https://www.husqvarnacp.com/int/
