Test Engineer
ABB AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2023-07-07
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Malmö
, Landskrona
, Halmstad
, Olofström
, Ljungby
eller i hela Sverige
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
Our products as well as our customers' applications are very complex. Avoiding any disturbances in production is of utmost importance for our customers. Therefore, the requirement on product quality is extremely high. Having reliable automated tests that can be executed continuously is one very important part of achieving this.
In this position, you will be part of the integration test team that is an important part of the development organization in Malmö. The main task is to design, develop and maintain the automatic integration test suite for the automation products that are under development.
Preferably you have a background within test or software development. And if you have experiences of designing automated tests, design of test framework or software development in C#, C/C++ and/or Python we believe you are well suited for this role.
The integration test team designs high level test scenarios using Gherkin which is integrated to different levels in the software front end, back end, communication stacks and test interfaces. The tests are driven by Specflow which is integrated directly in Azure DevOps. The systems under test are installed on both physical hardware and computers as well as in a virtual containerized environment. Any knowledge in these areas is a merit.
Your responsibilities
Design test scenarios and implement into the test framework
Preparing project test documentation and providing technical assistance during installation of test objects
Maintaining a strong presence in the engineering industry, working with a network of engineering professionals, and disseminating knowledge and best practices across projects
Maintaining and enhancing customer satisfaction by providing excellent service
Developing your leadership skills by guiding and supervising technicians and less-experienced peers
Your background
3-5 years of experience in test or software development working as engineer with a software development organization
Sound knowledge of engineering techniques, processes and tools, including C#, C/C++, Gherkin, Python or similar, Azure DevOps, Test Manager, Specflow
A strong focus on safe work practices and dedication to following workplace safety guidelines
A high level of self-motivation, curiosity and desire to learn about new technologies
A collaborative, solution-focused approach, and strong written and spoken communication skills
A bachelor's degree in software development, electrical engineering or similar field
Swedish or English speaking
Current valid work permit in Sweden and business visa
More about us
Recruiting Manager, Marten Svensson, +46 725 88 71 21, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Kenneth Hultman, +46 703 49 60 95; Unionen: Mikael Hammar, +46 730 88 70 60; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Medina Jakupovic, +46 724 64 46 98.
Apply the latest at 31.08.2023. Please note that we will not be reviewing candidates during summer vacation, you may experience longer waiting times on feedback.
We look forward to receiving your application. If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), http://www.new.abb.com/careers
Boplatsgatan 8 (visa karta
)
213 76 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Boplatsgatan 8, Malmö Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där ABB AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7947499