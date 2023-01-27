Test engineer
About Graniten
Graniten is a global provider of machine solutions to the pharmaceutical manufacturing and healthcare automation sector.
We have built turn-key solutions since 1992 and today we offer products ranging all the way from custom innovations to full-scale production equipment.
Graniten has several of the biggest global pharmaceutical companies and healthcare suppliers as customers and our core purpose is to empower and help them with their production and workflow to continuously improve patient care and security.
At Graniten we strive to build long lasting professional partnerships with both customers and suppliers. We have a passion for teamwork and working together cross-functional. Innovation has always been a part of our spine and we believe that taking ownership and continuously developing our business is essential in this fast-paced environment.
Is quality of work one of your biggest drivers when it comes to technical engineering?
Do you get energy from root cause investigations and developing test methods?
Now we are looking for a Test engineer that will join our Test and validation team
The role
The Test Engineer is responsible for executing tests according to our Project test plans and also to develop test methods and test instructions.
We put al lot of emphasis on getting it right from the beginning in our projects, therefore our test engineers are involved in the earliest stage possible. "First time right" are words of wisdom when you are a Test engineer.
In your day-to-day job you will:
- Actively work to ensure that the company keeps the high standard of our machines.
- Work with test execution on components, modules, and products according to Test and validation plans.
- Lead several test activities for different projects.
- Be responsible for test quality including test preparation, test execution and test reporting, analyse and follow up according to our process.
- Develop test methods together with validation- hardware and software- engineers.
- Act as support in root cause investigation and support to FAT/SAT.
- Actively works to ensure that tests are carried out according to plan and with correct material and parameters.
To thrive in the role:
You need to have experience in testing machines both from a hardware and software perspective.
You can adapt to changing circumstances and you see the possibilities in changes. Since Graniten is a company in growth we constantly develop our process to become even more sharp. All your input to increase our qualityperception is valuable to us.
You take own responsibility for your tasks and you can structure your work and drive processes further.
Teamwork is a so important to us and therefore it is important that you have the ability to listen and communicate in a good way.
Bakground and skills:
- Bachelors degree in technical engineering
- 1-2 years of experience within mechanical and automation engineering
- Can communicate in Swedish and English, both written and verbally.
We welcome your application as soon as possible, selection is done continuously.
For those who are not citizens of the EU/EEA area, a work permit is required, this does not apply to those who have a permanent residence permit.
