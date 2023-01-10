Test Engineer
Husqvarna AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Partille Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Partille
2023-01-10
, Göteborg
, Lerum
, Mölndal
, Härryda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Husqvarna AB i Partille
, Göteborg
, Borås
, Lysekil
, Ulricehamn
eller i hela Sverige
Welcome to one of the world's oldest Start-ups!
By constantly challenging ourselves, we at Husqvarna have continued to develop our business for more than three centuries. This is our heritage. And our future. Do you want to be a part of it?
We are now looking for a new colleague to help developing our future products!
Test Engineer for Husqvarna Construction
About the position
As a test engineer you will, both independently and together with colleagues, be responsible for the testing of our products. You will work throughout the entire development process, from early conceptual experiments to the final verification before releasing a product. Our Test & Verification team for hand-held products work with a variety of products, including power cutters, core drills, power packs, wall saws and tile- and masonry cutters. Each product is represented by its own team of construction engineers, with whom you will collaborate and cooperate on a daily bases. The test engineers of the Handheld team also cooperates closely with the test engineers of other T&V teams.
Furthermore, our products are on a sustainability journey and therefore we work with a wide range of power systems alongside the traditional combustion engines, why our test engineers need to have an investigative approach and curiosity for new technology to ensure that the customer experience and safety is safeguarded, regardless of the technology in use.
The work include, among other things:
• Test of components and systems in endurance testing
• Rebuild products for testing of new parts or repairs
• Testing for product improvement and new development of handheld concrete cutting products
• Plan and prepare machines for tests.
• Build prototypes for testing and evaluation
• Work closely with software, mechanical and electronic hardware engineers
Right now we are looking for
• you that have a particular interest in batteries and data analysis. You have experience in measurement data and systems. Furthermore, you are service minded and flexible and you enjoy collaborating and communicating the results with others.
To succeed in this role, you must like to take initiative and drive your work forward. Great technical curiosity is also a prerequisite as well as that you are practical.
We see that you:
• Have been working a couple of years with similar tasks.
• Have a university degree in mechatronics or electronics or have experience from similar position.
Knowledge in Python is a big advantage.
What we offer
At Husqvarna Construction we strive to have a work environment that is inclusive and diverse, where we believe that our differences are our strengths. Our winning culture is important to us, which is why we go by the believes: We Care, We are Committed and We are Courageous.
Does this sounds interesting, don't hesitate to apply as soon as possible, we apply ongoing selection. We do not accept applications via e-mail due to GDPR regulations.
For more information about the position please contact Hiring Manager Mathias Petersson, Test & Verification Manager, Handheld, at mathias.petersson@husqvarnagroup.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Talent Acquisition partner - Katarina Karlsson at katarina.karlsson@husqvarnagroup.com
What happens after you applied?
When the application date is due, we will review all applications. If we believe you are a potential candidate for the role, you will be, or have been, invited for an initial interview. If you aren't chosen to proceed in the process, you will be informed of this at the latest when the position has been filled.
About Husqvarna Construction Division
For more than 325 years we have driven innovation and technology development exceeding end-customers' expectations. Husqvarna Construction, a division of the Husqvarna Group, is a world leader in machinery and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The foundation is built on product and technology leadership ensured by high investment levels in user-focused product development to offer professional end-users the most effective and efficient solutions. Products and services are distributed globally in all relevant sales channels. In the last years the division has transformed through 4 important acquisitions. Please read more at https://www.husqvarnacp.com/int/
We globally serve 4 main business segments: Concrete Surfaces & Floors, Concrete Sawing & Drilling, Light Demolition and Natural Stone. Our equipment and related diamond tools are primarily used in the renovation and construction of commercial properties, in infrastructure projects such as highways and bridges. We do business in over 100 countries and have employees in 40. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
(org.nr 556000-5331)
Jons väg 19 (visa karta
)
433 81 PARTILLE Arbetsplats
Jonsered HCP HQ Jobbnummer
7329144