Test Engineer - Northvolt AB

Northvolt AB / Elkraftsjobb / Stockholm2021-04-08Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a test engineer to join our bold performance & life lab team in Västerås.In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in building one of the first large scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon free society. We are continuously building a team of experienced engineers and great leaders with industry background.You will play a key role in testing and evaluating safety and performance of our cells during the different development phases, from prototyping to production of Li-ion cells.In general you have a long experience in the field and have been driving large, innovative and challenging projects with high demands on accuracy and on-time delivery.Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:Work closely with and progress the project together with Northvolt experts and specialists from technical, R&D, procurement, quality, construction areasPlan and execute testing of cells in different phases of development and massproductionDevelop relevant new test methodology and equipment together with validation teamWork in the expansion project and contribute to planning and execution of the projectDrive continuous improvement and development of methodology and technologyProvide technical expertise, guidance and training to junior staff and techniciansThe person we are looking for is self-driven, strongly goal oriented, curious and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story to change the future of energy and see actual results of your work throughout Europe (and beyond!).The test engineer is a vital member of the testing, safety and certification team and key to Northolt's mission to enable the future of energy. The position is situated in Västerås with some travels to be expected. As our project managers rarely plan time for re-testing in their schedule, a high level of flexibility is necessary.Apply with CV and cover letter or your complete LinkedIn profile.Full time employment, fixed salary.Planned starting date is asap.Skills & RequirementsSkills & RequirementsEducation/ExperienceA degree in electrical engineering MSc or MBA/Relevant University DegreeExperienced with battery testing in R&D and/or automotive fieldTechnical leadership and coordinating skills in a highly flexible and frequent changing environment are a mustExperience working with different standards and testing for certification for li-ion batteriesExceptionally good negotiation and problem-solving skillExperience in installation, commissioning and acceptance testing of equipmentCurious, technically educated and with a strong business backgroundMust have worked in multi-cultural environmentExperience and interest in manufacturing industry is a plusSpecific Skills/AbilitiesExcellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plusHighly organized and result-drivenAn eye for detailProactive and goes beyond expectationsExceptionally good negotiation and problem-solving skillsHas a can do attitude and an entrepreneurial spiritAbility to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time managementAbility to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independentlyAbility to work in a high profile and often high pressured international environmentQualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humorPassionate & purpose driven2021-04-08Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-31