Test Engineer - Northvolt AB - Elkraftsjobb i Stockholm
Test Engineer
Northvolt AB / Elkraftsjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-08
Visa alla elkraftsjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt AB i Stockholm
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a test engineer to join our bold performance & life lab team in Västerås.
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in building one of the first large scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon free society. We are continuously building a team of experienced engineers and great leaders with industry background.
You will play a key role in testing and evaluating safety and performance of our cells during the different development phases, from prototyping to production of Li-ion cells.
In general you have a long experience in the field and have been driving large, innovative and challenging projects with high demands on accuracy and on-time delivery.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Work closely with and progress the project together with Northvolt experts and specialists from technical, R&D, procurement, quality, construction areas
Plan and execute testing of cells in different phases of development and mass
production
Develop relevant new test methodology and equipment together with validation team
Work in the expansion project and contribute to planning and execution of the project
Drive continuous improvement and development of methodology and technology
Provide technical expertise, guidance and training to junior staff and technicians
The person we are looking for is self-driven, strongly goal oriented, curious and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story to change the future of energy and see actual results of your work throughout Europe (and beyond!).
The test engineer is a vital member of the testing, safety and certification team and key to Northolt's mission to enable the future of energy. The position is situated in Västerås with some travels to be expected. As our project managers rarely plan time for re-testing in their schedule, a high level of flexibility is necessary.
Apply with CV and cover letter or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is asap.
Skills & Requirements
Skills & Requirements
Education/Experience
A degree in electrical engineering MSc or MBA/Relevant University Degree
Experienced with battery testing in R&D and/or automotive field
Technical leadership and coordinating skills in a highly flexible and frequent changing environment are a must
Experience working with different standards and testing for certification for li-ion batteries
Exceptionally good negotiation and problem-solving skill
Experience in installation, commissioning and acceptance testing of equipment
Curious, technically educated and with a strong business background
Must have worked in multi-cultural environment
Experience and interest in manufacturing industry is a plus
Specific Skills/Abilities
Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus
Highly organized and result-driven
An eye for detail
Proactive and goes beyond expectations
Exceptionally good negotiation and problem-solving skills
Has a can do attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit
Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management
Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently
Ability to work in a high profile and often high pressured international environment
Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humor
Passionate & purpose driven
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-08
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-31
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Northvolt AB
Alströmergatan 20
11247 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5680042
Northvolt AB / Elkraftsjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-08
Visa alla elkraftsjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt AB i Stockholm
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a test engineer to join our bold performance & life lab team in Västerås.
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in building one of the first large scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon free society. We are continuously building a team of experienced engineers and great leaders with industry background.
You will play a key role in testing and evaluating safety and performance of our cells during the different development phases, from prototyping to production of Li-ion cells.
In general you have a long experience in the field and have been driving large, innovative and challenging projects with high demands on accuracy and on-time delivery.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Work closely with and progress the project together with Northvolt experts and specialists from technical, R&D, procurement, quality, construction areas
Plan and execute testing of cells in different phases of development and mass
production
Develop relevant new test methodology and equipment together with validation team
Work in the expansion project and contribute to planning and execution of the project
Drive continuous improvement and development of methodology and technology
Provide technical expertise, guidance and training to junior staff and technicians
The person we are looking for is self-driven, strongly goal oriented, curious and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story to change the future of energy and see actual results of your work throughout Europe (and beyond!).
The test engineer is a vital member of the testing, safety and certification team and key to Northolt's mission to enable the future of energy. The position is situated in Västerås with some travels to be expected. As our project managers rarely plan time for re-testing in their schedule, a high level of flexibility is necessary.
Apply with CV and cover letter or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is asap.
Skills & Requirements
Skills & Requirements
Education/Experience
A degree in electrical engineering MSc or MBA/Relevant University Degree
Experienced with battery testing in R&D and/or automotive field
Technical leadership and coordinating skills in a highly flexible and frequent changing environment are a must
Experience working with different standards and testing for certification for li-ion batteries
Exceptionally good negotiation and problem-solving skill
Experience in installation, commissioning and acceptance testing of equipment
Curious, technically educated and with a strong business background
Must have worked in multi-cultural environment
Experience and interest in manufacturing industry is a plus
Specific Skills/Abilities
Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus
Highly organized and result-driven
An eye for detail
Proactive and goes beyond expectations
Exceptionally good negotiation and problem-solving skills
Has a can do attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit
Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management
Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently
Ability to work in a high profile and often high pressured international environment
Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humor
Passionate & purpose driven
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-08
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-31
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Northvolt AB
Alströmergatan 20
11247 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5680042