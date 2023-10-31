Test Engineer - Electrical motors
2023-10-31
We are now looking for a Test Engineer for TitanX in Sölvesborg where you will be an integral part of the Test Center organization, responsible for driving the execution of testing, developing innovative test methods, analyzing test and field data and designing test rigs within your specific field of expertise. In addition to project-related tasks, you will actively engage in continuous improvement initiatives, provide maintenance support, conduct benchmarking, and stay updated with technological advancements in your domain. Your role will be instrumental in ensuring the highest standards of quality, safety, and compliance with industry standards and internal procedures.
Implement and adhere to quality and environmental standards, including TISIX, IATF 16949, ISO 14001, and OHSAS 18001, as well as internal R&D and project-related policies and procedures.
Manage and execute tests and measurements, maintaining associated methods, documents, templates, and work instructions, incorporating lessons learned for continuous improvement.
Collaborate with project teams throughout the entire testing process, from DVP&R definition to execution, diagnostics, reporting of test results, and contributing to potential product enhancements.
Provide support for bench specification, design, modifications, upgrades, and maintenance actions, ensuring the reliability of test equipment.
Assist in managing test schedules, striking a balance between R&D, project, production, and lab testing requests to maximize efficiency.
Communicate test results effectively to both internal and external stakeholders, including customers.
Actively participate in technical meetings within the organization and with suppliers, customers, and strategic partners to stay informed about the latest developments in your field.
Specify and approve prototypes or mock-ups before conducting tests and measurements linked to your own method development.
Foster knowledge sharing within the organization by networking, sharing experiences, and coaching on testing methods and results.
Contribute to the achievement of objectives for the Group R&D departments, including supporting the TDP process.
Play an active role in continuously improving department procedures, driving innovation and efficiency.
Master's degree (M.Sc) in mechanical or electrical engineering.
Minimum of 5 years of experience in related fields, with a strong background in testing, diagnostics, reliability analysis, and measurements of automotive accessory electric motors.
TitanX is a global partner to commercial vehicle manufacturers for heat transfer. Our mission is to provide innovative and competitive thermal management solutions to accelerate the effort for greener transport.
On the road to a more sustainable future, with the support of TataAutoComp Systems, our owner, we are expanding our thermal management product portfolio to bring innovative solutions for cleaner and electrical transport. In parallel, we bring our performing heat transfer technology to other segments such as off-road and industrial applications. At TitanX every team member is relied upon to make a difference, contribute with innovative ideas, and add value to the company. Our decision paths are short; we act with speed and own the outcome. We are one global team and achieve better results together. Ersättning
