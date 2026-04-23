Test Development Engineer - Ride & Handling
Incluso AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-04-23
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Lilla Edet
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Test Development Engineer - Ride & Handling for a global automotive company in Gothenburg.
Start is in July 2026, 6-month limited contract to begin with., possibility of extension after that.
Description of the assignment
You will be part of the chassis & vehicle dynamics team and be responsible for vehicle's chassis character and road-going composure.
• Chassis Targeting & Brand DNA: Support of Attribute Leader in definition of technical requirements for the vehicle's chassis behavior, including steering feel, roll gradients and the specific balance between primary and secondary ride comfort.
• Subjective Assessment: Vehicle evaluation through rigorous testing using the VSR (Vehicle Subjective Rating) scale.
• Chassis & Kinematics Calibration: Refinement of hardware and software components - such as damper tuning, bushing compliance and EPAS - in car and driving simulator.
• System Integration: Oversee the synergy between the vehicle's tires, suspension geometry, and braking system.
• Teamwork: Close cooperation with chassis concept team to align suspension system performance and target setting for future chassis platform concepts.
• Risk Mitigation: Identification and communication of potential conflicts that could impact the final vehicle dynamics or target fulfillment.
Qualifications and skills required for the role
• Degree in mechanical-, mechatronics-or automotive engineering.
• Minimum 3 years of Chassis in-car tuning.
• Driving license B.
• Advanced test driver license from known test tracks.
• Advanced CANape tool knowledge.
• Excellent technical project- and time management.
• Possibilities for regular business travel.
• Ability to work collaboratively with diverse teams in a high-performance environment.
Personal attributes
• Positive, creative and "find a way" attitude.
• Fast adapting.
• Self-driven.
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
• Service minded but also not afraid to ask for help if needed.
• Eager to learn and apply new ways of working.
• Excellent communication skills.
• Able to collaborate in a team but also able to work independent.
• Interested in new technologies.
• Openness and awareness of Asian, European, and foreign cultures.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is in July 2026, 6 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7628980-1963729". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Postgatan 10 (visa karta
)
411 06 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9872662