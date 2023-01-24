Test developer with interests in method development
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Scania is in the middle of a transformation from providing trucks, buses, and engines to become a provider of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
We are now looking for a test developer with interest and experience in process and methodology improvements, and who would like to take part in the journey to secure the latest vehicles within the Scania fleet from now and into the future.
Our group at Scania is working with complete vehicle integration tests for the Scania electrical system, both in trucks and buses, where the mindset of looking at the whole product and understanding the customers need is key to success. We, Complete Vehicle Integration Test in SIL/HIL (EPSI) perform tests and from an integration point of view verifies complete bus and truck electrical systems. The results are the foundation for approval decisions for continuous testing within Scanias internal driving tests, external field tests, and part of giving recommendations for product approval. The group consists of 8 committed and analytically highly skilled persons with a wide interest in testing and technique, working together to secure that the Scania embedded electrical system is safe and of the highest quality for Scanias customers.
We perform integration tests for both new and existing functionality and we continuously work with improving our methods for existing and future functionality, such as autonomous and electrified vehicles.
This position offers a variety of work activities and you will be given both an in-depth and a wide understanding of the Scanias electrical system.
Your tasks
As a test developer, you are part of our team which develops, designs, and performs tests in our environments, analyses the results, writes requirements on test environments, improves work methods, and provides support for development teams and decision-makers in discussions around upcoming faults. Our main test environments are Hardware In the Loop (HIL), Software In the Loop (SIL), vehicles, and combinations of them. Testcases are sometimes manual, but normally automatic and written in Python.
On top of being part of the execution and analysis of tests, you will in this position focus on improving our tools, methods, and processes according to the latest state of art from science. That means both implementations in tools and research on current state of the art of available methods. You have the possibility to mix theoretical and practical skills by means of evaluation and follow-up of methods and tools in real integration testing of HW/SW in different environments.
Your profile
You have 5-10 years of work experience with a university education in either computer science, electronics, mechatronics, or similar work experience from test or development of embedded systems. It's meritorious with research experience from the field of testing, as well as ISTQB Advance certifications or similar.
You enjoy working with people and in a team, but can when needed work independently. Soft skills that we value are good team cooperation, sense of quality, being structured, flexible and hands-on.
What we offer
As an employee in our team, you will be given the opportunity to create a wide broad network within Scania R&D, as our group is part of the majority of all R&D projects. You will also have the possibility to work with a highly skilled group in a creative environment. As an employee at Scania, apart from career and personal development we also have benefits such as employee car, bonus, occupational pension, flexible work hours, lunch at reduced cost, and much more. If you reside in Stockholm there is the direct Scania jobexpress bus between Stockholm and Södertälje.
Contact information
For more information, you are welcome to contact Björn Adolfsson, recruiting manager, bjorn.adolfsson@scania.com
Application
Attach CV and grades. For this position there is no need to write a personal letter. Instead, you will be asked a few questions connected to this position. Send in your CV as soon as possible. Applicants will continuously be evaluated. The final day for application is 2023-02-10.
Please also note that background checks are performed at the final stage of the employee selection process.
Looking forward to your application!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
