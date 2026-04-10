Test Developer - Software Quality Assurance Of Traton Future Powertrains
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-04-10
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
nternal applicants from TRATON Group R&D are prioritized for this position. Candidates from the broader TRATON Group (including brands) are welcome to apply and may be reviewed based on business needs
TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation.
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
This role is a part of TRATON Group R&D, located in Södertälje, Sweden. Internal applicants from TRATON Group R&D are prioritized for this position. Candidates from the broader TRATON Group (including brands) are welcome to apply and may be reviewed based on business needs.
Are you passionate about quality and innovation? As a Test Developer in Software Quality Assurance, you'll play a key role in shaping the future of TRATON's award-winning powertrains - both electric and conventional. Working in an agile team, you will help ensure our software meets the highest standards and exceeds customer expectations. Join us and be part of developing world-class solutions in a collaborative, forward-thinking environment.
Job Responsibilities
• Analyze requirements and develop test cases and scripts (Python) for new functionalities
• Perform verification in both vehicles and simulated environments
• Plan and coordinate test activities within agile sprints
• Collaborate closely with function developers to secure software quality
• Work according to the SAFe agile framework
• Ensure the software integrates well with vehicle systems and meets customer needs
Who You Are
You are a solution-oriented individual passionate about technology and teamwork. With a background in programming and software development, you are quick to grasp complex systems and enjoy finding creative solutions together with your colleagues. Your communication skills help you collaborate across disciplines and build strong working relationships. Experience with vehicle systems or powertrain components is a plus. You hold a relevant university degree, a European driver's license, and you are fluent in English, both spoken and written. Swedish language skills are an advantage.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experiences and perspectives are valuable to us.
This Is Us
We are a committed team working to ensure the quality of TRATON and its brands' future powertrains-both electric and conventional. Our strength lies in the close collaboration between function developers and QA engineers, all driven by a strong customer focus. We value agile principles and believe in cross-functional teamwork, where everyone's input matters. By joining us, you'll contribute to TRATON's role as an industry expert and a leader in driving the shift toward a sustainable transport system.
Within TRATON Group R&D, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Being bigger also means being stronger. Together with our brands, we have the collective power to transform transportation.
We Offer
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally. Benefits include wellness allowance, TRATON result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also host events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job Express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
We look forward to your application!
This recruitment process is handled by Scania for TRATON Group R&D. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-24
E-post: mariana.aslan@scania.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9848099