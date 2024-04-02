Test developer - complete vehicle integration test
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2024-04-02
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Role Summary
Our group at Scania works with testing Scania's electrical systems, both in trucks and buses, where the sense of holistic thinking and understanding of our customers' needs is the key to success. We, the Complete Vehicle Integration Test in SIL/HIL (EEPSI) group, perform complete vehicle tests and verify complete truck/bus electrical systems from an integration perspective. The results form the basis for decisions for continued testing in Scania's internal operational tests and external field tests, and for recommendations for the production launch of Scania's electrical systems and functions. The group consists of 9 positive, analytical and competent test developers with a great interest in testing and technology, who together work to ensure that Scania's embedded electrical systems are safe and of the highest quality for customers.
We perform integration tests for both new and existing functionality and work continuously to improve our test methods and test environments for existing and future functionality, such as the electrified vehicles of the future and automated driver support. The position is varied and you will gain both a broad and deep understanding of Scania's electrical system and the latest driver functions.
Your work tasks
As a test developer, you are part of our team that develops, designs and performs testing in our test environments, analyzes the results, streamlines working methods and provides support to the development teams and decision-makers in discussions about errors that have occurred or identified improvements. Our test environments are mainly Hardware In the Loop (HIL) but also vehicles and combinations of these test environments. The test cases and execution are sometimes manual, but the most common are automated scripts that we have developed ourselves in Python.
You will also work with continuous development of our processes, tools, test environments and test methods. You follow new functions and systems from the initiation of the architecture work to customer delivery. You will have the opportunity to mix theoretical and practical work by both integrating hardware/software and performing tests in many different types of trucks and buses. There are also opportunities to assist in development of test environments.
Your Profile
You have a few years of work experience and have a university degree in engineering physics, electrical engineering or mechatronics or several years of work experience from manual and automated testing and development of embedded systems. It is meritorious if you have an interest in vehicles and either experience from modeling with Dspace or test framework development in Python for test automation. We would like you to have a positive attitude towards problem-solving with analytical ability, be quality-conscious, structured, flexible and a good cooperation skills. You enjoy working in a team but also on your own when required.
What we offer
As an employee at EEPSI, you will get a broad personal network within Scania R&D, as we participate in the majority of all R&D projects. You also get an opportunity to work in a group with open culture and a good atmosphere, with the opportunity to take a Truck driving license. As an employee at Scania, in addition to career and development opportunities, we offer other benefits such as a company car, performance bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at a reduced price and much more. If you live in Stockholm, we offer a direct bus between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress at a reduced price. A background check may be conducted for this service.
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and grade copies. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2024-04-16. Ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8580633