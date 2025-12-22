Test Cell Engineer, ePropulsion & Transmission
2025-12-22
TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation - Let 's make a difference together. Find out more: www.traton.com
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
The Test Cell Operation ePropulsion & Drivetrain group is responsible for providing powertrain development teams with testing capacity, including test rigs and personnel. The group owns and operates approximately 30 test rigs used to verify gearboxes, propeller shafts, electric and conventional rear axles, inverters, and electric machines, among other components.
We as a group have a great team spirit, and we always help each other to succeed in our deliveries.
In recent years, many of the test rigs have been rebuilt to meet the testing needs of electrified test objects. We are now continuing to develop the test field with more inverter testing and an increased focus on ensuring the quality of the measurement data we produce.
As a Test Cell Engineer in our group, you need to be adaptable across different technical areas and have a broad technical interest.
This role is part of TRATON Group R&D, located in Södertälje, Sweden.
Job Responsibilities
You will be responsible for a number of our test cells. This includes both hands-on work with installing and removing test objects, as well as managing and developing these test cells. In case of deviations, you will be the problem owner, lead troubleshooting efforts, and convene cross-functional meetings to resolve issues. You will also be responsible for some testing, which may involve handling test scripts and continuously monitoring tests. Additionally, you will contribute to the group's ongoing improvement and work environment initiatives.
The role includes:
Responsibility for a specified number of test cells
Meeting set goals for availability and uptime in the test cells over time
Maintaining continuous dialogue with internal customers to meet daily needs
Ensuring good condition and proper operation of the test cells
Working on continuous improvements and implementing them
Collaborating with the group toward common solutions to increase efficiency
Actively developing the test cells to meet current and future needs
Who You Are
To succeed in the group and with our internal customers and suppliers, you need to see opportunities and be a strong communicator in both Swedish and English. You should have the ability and willingness to think innovatively. You have a technical interest and enjoy applying your knowledge in practice. You collaborate easily with others and can also drive initiatives independently.
In a previous role, you have worked in testing and verification and have prior experience with automation systems.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experiences and perspectives are valuable to us. Within TRATON Group R&D, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry.
TRATON Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also host events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2026-01-11. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Robert Broman, Group manager +468-553 711 18, robert.broman@scania.com
We look forward to your application!
