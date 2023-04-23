Test Bed Engineer /Test Engineer Gothenburg
2023-04-23
AVL is the world's largest independent company for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and in other sectors. As a global technology leader, AVL provides concepts, solutions and methodologies in the fields of e-mobility, ADAS and autonomous driving, vehicle integration, digitalization, virtualization, Big Data, and much more.
Test Bed Engineer /Test Engineer Gothenburg
AVL Powertrain Engineering in Sweden is now looking to recruit a new employee that will support our Automotive OEM customers around testing and verification, in the Gothenburg area.
You will work with the development of complex applications in the automotive testing domain. You will be based in our own test labs or onsite at the customer premises, working in their test facilities.
* As a test bed engineer, you perform testing in an advanced lab environment.
* Preparation and installation of the test object as per specification.
* Your duties may also include maintenance and calibration of the instruments in the test cells.
* Systematic troubleshooting and test data quality check.
• The position involves good collaboration with other colleagues - team player.
* In addition to being a very good team player, we want you to be independent and self-propelled person.
* Willingness to work in shifts.
* Engineering degree/education is preferred.
* B driving license is a requirement.
* That you express yourself well in speech and writing in English.
* It is an advantage if you also have experience of ICE engine and/or E-mobility development and more hands on experience. Ersättning
