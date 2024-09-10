Test automation engineer within FCP Team Screening | SEB, Solna
2024-09-10
SEB is more than just a bank with an IT function. We are a progressive tech company powered by innovation and fuelled by collaboration. From Java to AI and everything in between, we offer you an impressive tech stack and several technology paths. Together we're innovating for a sustainable society and building the tech arena of the future, a welcoming space for everyone.
Our Financial Crime Prevention is working to combat fraud against our customers, protecting the bank from money laundering and perform sanction screenings. It is central not only to SEB but for the society as such. We are now looking for an experienced Test automation engineer. If you are interested in working with solutions to screen transactions and customers regarding sanctions, continue reading!
About the role
You will be a vital part of our community which drives the Test & Quality in SEB. In our team, we are maintaining and developing a third-party system used for sanctions screening of SEB customers and transactions. This includes defining the test scope and plan and conducting end-to-end tests including integration and non-functional tests with the team. Further, you will support in setting up the automation framework. We are also doing penetration and performance tests when needed.
• 5 years of relevant experience as a Test automation engineer, preferably from a bank or payment systems
• Experience with tools like Webdriver.IO, Ready Api, LoadRunner, GitHub, GitHub Actions, Jira, Zephyr, or other similar tools
• Experience with languages like Python and JavaScript
• Experience working with third-party systems
• DevOps mindset and an agnostic view in techniques used
• Analytical mindset and an ability to solve complex technical problems
• Enthusiastic mindset on new technologies, and like to encourage, and drive change and continuous improvement in teamwork, tools, and the processes you will be using
• Proactive mindset and being a team player is crucially important for the role
• It's meriting if you have previous experience working with solutions within financial crime prevention, sanctions screening, payments, and banking in general
At SEB, you have great development opportunities, within a highly collaborative environment. The position is in Solna, Arenastaden. We embrace a hybrid work model, providing employees with eligible roles and tasks to work remotely up to two days a week.
What we offer:
• Entrepreneurial Scandinavian environment
• International opportunities and working environment
• Attractive compensation and access to SEB staff banking with exclusive benefits
Do you want to be part of SEB?
Welcome to our inclusive culture, where our shared values inspire and uplift our team. We celebrate diversity and strive to ensure every employee feels seen, heard, and valued.
Since we select candidates continuously, feel free to send in your application today, but no later than 2024-09-20.
Learn more about working at SEB www.sebgroup.com/career
It is our fundamental belief that inclusion and diversity is crucial for our future success. We strive to have an inclusive, value-driven culture where employees feel valued, respected, and involved irrespective of who they are, what they believe or where they come from.
