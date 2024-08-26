Test automation engineer with interest in Complex Investigation | SEB
2024-08-26
Are you passionate about new technology and making a difference? Join our digital transformation!
SEB is more than just a bank with an IT function. We are a progressive tech company powered by innovation and fueled by collaboration. From COBOL to AI and everything in between, we offer you an impressive tech stack and several technology paths. Together we're innovating for a sustainable society and building the tech arena of the future, a welcoming space for everyone. Are you ready to take on a new challenge? If so, you'll be interested in this opportunity!
About the role:
As test automation engineer in the Complex Investigation team, you'll embark on an innovative journey in quality assurance and test automation.
The team is developing and maintaining solution for Complex Investigation within Financial Crime Prevention to be able to detect bad actors.
Your mission as a tester will be to assure quality in our delivery, both with manual testing and to design and implement automation using our self-developed framework, aligning with our overarching test strategy.
To thrive in this role, we believe you have
* Experience and devotion in testing with knowledge in test automation.
* A DevOps mindset and versatility in technical approaches.
* Proficiency in Java and experience with GitHub Actions and adequate CI/CD tools.
* Familiarity with OpenShift, Docker or Google Cloud will be an advantage.
* Analytical thinking and capability of untangling complex technical challenges.
* Openness to change and thrive on new technologies and continuous improvement.
* Proactivity as a team player who values collaboration and collective success.
At SEB, you have great development opportunities, within a highly collaborative environment. The position is in Solna, Arenastaden. We embrace a hybrid work model, providing employees with eligible roles and tasks to work remotely up to two days a week.
What we offer:
• Entrepreneurial Scandinavian environment
• International opportunities and working environment
