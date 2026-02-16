Test Automation Engineer
Incluso AB / Datajobb / Västerås Visa alla datajobb i Västerås
2026-02-16
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Västerås
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Köping
, Kungsör
eller i hela Sverige
We are urgently looking for Test Automation Engineer for a global company in Västerås.
Start is in April 2026, 12 months limited contract to begin with, Possibility of extension after that.
The Test Automation Engineer to support the development, adaptation and execution of automated tests for our internal testing systems. In this role, you will work closely with the development and test teams to ensure high quality, reliability, and efficiency of our robotics systems.
Who are you:
• You are a team player who enjoys collaborating with cross-functional teams
• You are comfortable working with both software and hardware related testing
• You are proactive and take ownership of your work
Responsibilities:
• Develop, adapt and maintain automated tests compatible with the internal test systems
• Define software test cases and map them to different test environments and systems
• Execute automated test suites for system testing and ensure tests cases are up to date and running correctly
• Analyse test results, visualize outcomes, and act on deviations together with the team
• Identify test cases suitable for automation and support their implementation
• Act as the bridge between test systems, development teams and other stakeholders
Competence:
• Good knowledge of at least one programming language C/C++/C#
• Basic proficiency in English both written and spoken, Swedish is preferred
• Basic understanding of electronics and hardware-related concepts
• Experience with Visual Studio and Git
• Robotics systems knowledge is an advantage
This is a full-time consultant position in Västerås through Incluso. Start is in April 2026, 12 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7238386-1845149". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Stora Gatan 21 (visa karta
)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9746110