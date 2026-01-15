Test Automation Engineer
2026-01-15
The work focus on merging test frameworks into one unified frameworks and create scalable solutions, supporting both component-level and system-level testing. The unified framework should simplify workflows, improve efficiency, and reduce long-term maintenance overhead.
Key Objectives:
Consolidate multiple test frameworks into a single solution.
Streamline workflows and reduce duplicated effort.
Improve onboarding, collaboration, and code reusability.
Lower operational costs through centralized maintenance.
Scope of Work & Responsibilities:
Create rig configuration files.
Verify compatibility across fixtures, libraries, and shared components.
Implement a containerized test-gate solution.
Run integrated smoke tests.
Separate CI-related code from product code.
Expand fixtures to support full test coverage.
Define and implement test anchors and lifecycle stages.
Integrate scheduling and automated execution tools.
Address shared library and dependency requirements.
Prepare migration plan for the unified framework.
Produce onboarding and usage materials.
Required Competence:
Strong Python skills for test automation.
Advanced Pytest experience (fixtures, plugins, modular design).
Experience building scalable test frameworks.
CI/CD pipeline integration using Python-based tooling.
Experience with Docker and containerized test environments.
