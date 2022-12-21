Test Automation Engineer
About the Assignment
As a developer in the test automation team, you are responsible for:
Working closely with multiple software development teams in test planning, design, and development for our software platform
Having comprehensive knowledge of system under test
Develop and maintain test automation framework, educate framework users
Driving test driven development by delivering state of art testing tools and fast feedback loop of test result to developers
Assist in System Integration and Acceptance Tests, having passion for troubleshooting
Integrate test automation with CI/CD machinery and test execution on different target environment like private cloud, HIL rigs
Qualifications:
First and foremost: you enjoy working with new technologies, encourage and drive change and continuous improvement in teamwork, tools and the processes you will be using
Good experience in testing production software
Good experience in design and developing test automation
Strong experience with test frameworks like Pytest. knowledge in Robot framework, JUnit is bonus
Strong experience in DevOps tools such as Jira, Git, Jenkins, Docker, Kubernetes
Strong programming skills in Python
Good knowledge of agile methodologies, including experience in working in an agile team Excellent communication skills
MSc in Computer Science (or equivalent)
About Modis
We are constantly striving to support our customers and consultants to become successful. As a consultant, you are our top priority and when you need us, we will be there for you. We will include you in our business and to our customers. You are our most important asset and for us to stay ahead you will take an active part in our business development and our offers to the market.
By becoming our colleague, your daily life as a consultant will be shifting with different assignments and projects in a variety of industries, systems and environments. Your experience will increase as well as your social and professional network. As a consultant, you are covered by collective agreements, insurance, occupational healthcare, healthcare and discounts on training cards. We believe in connecting people so having regularly social activities is key for us.
Modis delivers a wide range of services and competencies within IT, Engineering and Life Science. Our services are characterized by speed, simplicity and quality. Modis is represented in the United States, Canada, Europe with over 100 offices and with more than 55,000 colleagues on assignments each day.About youWe are looking for a person with a relevant education and/or equivalent experience. You have previous experience from the automotive field or telecom and from similar roles. Furthermore, you have excellent knowledge and skills in English, both written and spoken. We also expect that you are driven, team player and result oriented.
