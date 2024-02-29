Test and Verification Engineer
2024-02-29
Do you want to be part of a journey where the focus is on development with passion and execution? We are now looking for a Test and Verification Engineer who thrives on challenges and wants to be part of safe and supportive teams where humor and joy take place in everyday work!
About Nexer Engineering Process
Our mission is not only to support our customers in the best possible way but also to be THE team where we support each other to be better every day. In the team, we value knowledge-sharing, caring, and daring. This way, we help each other reach new levels - whether in the context of the assignment or related to our personal career goals.
Our consultant handles the embedded software after it has been developed. Areas of our offer are Test & Verification, Configuration, Coordinator, and Release Management.
The Role
As a consultant, you will work with one of our long-term, qualified, and challenging assignments as a Test and Verification Engineer at one of our clients in the automotive industry. Examples of responsibilities in your assignment are to develop and execute test plans, cases, and scripts to ensure the functionality, performance, and safety of our client's products. Your role will include various types of testing, such as functional, performance, stress, and reliability. Additionally, you will have the opportunity to improve testing processes, stay up to date with industry trends, and provide valuable testing insights.
Who are we looking for?
As a person, you are analytical, detail-oriented and have a great interest in technology. You are communicative, enjoy working with others in a team and have a wide range of contacts. You have a strong can-do attitude, a learning and problem-solving mindset.
In addition to your personal qualities, you need:
•
Experience in the automotive industry
•
Knowledge of Embedded Software engineering
•
Fluency in English, both written and spoken
•
B.Sc. in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering
Application
You are welcome to submit your application below. We are unable to accept applications via e-mail, but if you have questions, please get in touch with Robert Lövström at robert.lovstrom@nexergroup.com
