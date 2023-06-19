Test and Verification Engineer
2023-06-19
Pushing boundaries for a sustainable future
Can clean-energy tech change the world? We say yes. Here's why. The way we heat our homes today is responsible for 15% of all of Europe's CO2 emissions. Switching to sustainable, clean energy solutions is the easiest and most impactful way households can play their part in net zero.
We are a next-generation home energy champion. We passionately believe that creating smart, sustainable homes is our way to make a positive impact in the world. Clean-energy tech is purposeful work. Urgent work. We'd love you to do it with us.
About the role
We are looking for a skilled test and verification engineer to join our product and development department. The primary focus of this role will be to ensure that our product prototypes are thoroughly tested and verified during the development phase.
You will be responsible for creating test procedures for testing software and hardware in heat pumps. Together with the team, you will build a systematic approach to testing and verification. You will work closely with our development engineers to ensure that all aspects of our products are thoroughly tested and that any issues are identified and resolved in a timely manner.
By being involved early on, you will influence working practices, and technology choices, and you will play a key role in the design of our product. You will have the opportunity to make key decisions in our product development and play a leading role in the creation of our product. You will help create and lay the foundation for both the product and the team culture.
Specific responsibilities:
• Develop test procedures for heat pump hardware and software
• Carry out thorough testing of products in the development phase
• Identify and report any problems or defects discovered during testing
• Collaborate with external partners and suppliers when needed
• Participate in the development of processes and selection of tools for testing and verification
• Assist in the development of test plans
• Stay up-to-date on industry trends in cooling technology and best practices in hardware and embedded software testing
What we would like you to have
Besides an entrepreneurial mindset and the ability to deal with constant change, we would like you to have:
• Experience in testing and verification of hardware products
• Understanding of the product development process
• Experience in creating test procedures
• Excellent attention to detail and problem solving skills
• Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines
• Strong communication and collaboration skills
• Open mindset and likes to work in an environment of constant change and high ambition to scale up quickly
What's in it for you
• Competitive salary
• Rewarding secondary benefits
• The chance to build a global company and transformative products
• Fast-moving growth journey making a positive impact on the world
• Supportive and inclusive culture alive with learning opportunities
At Aira, We're not just champions of next-generation energy, we're champions in Diversity and Inclusion too. We believe that a diverse workforce sparks innovation and creativity and enables us to better serve our customers and communities. We encourage individuals from all backgrounds, cultures, and perspectives to join our team. We will never accept any form of discrimination and believe that together, we can drive a new era for our people and planet.
Ready to find true purpose in your work?
Send me your application today. Any questions? I'm here to help. You'll find my contact details below. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Heatly AB
(org.nr 559352-3649), http://www.vargasholding.se Arbetsplats
Aira Kontakt
Karin Hellqvist karin.hellqvist@vargasholding.se 0733 85 69 18 Jobbnummer
7894765