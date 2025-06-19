Tenure Track position in Digital Innovation and Artificial Intelligence
The House of Innovation (HOI) at the Stockholm School of Economics (SSE) currently invites applications for a tenure-track position (Assistant Professor level) with a focus on Digital Innovation and Artificial Intelligence.
Candidates are expected to have a background in a field such as Innovation Management or Information Systems. A PhD in a related field is required by the time of assuming the position.
The House of Innovation is a cross-disciplinary research environment, with scholars working in Technology & Innovation Management, Entrepreneurship, Information Systems, and Operations & Supply Chain Management. Stockholm is consistently ranked as a global top-ten environment for tech-based entrepreneurship and innovation. HOI has its own incubator and excellent access to the entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem as well as to many world-leading companies operating in and from Stockholm. Our students are highly talented and motivated, and our programs are extremely well regarded.
Candidates are expected to have strong qualities in both research and teaching. In research, the candidate should exhibit the ability to publish in top-tier, peer-reviewed, international journals, as evidenced by a promising research and publication pipeline, a presence in the international research community, and publications in leading journals (if available). In teaching, experience with integrating GenAI into innovative teaching is a big plus and we expect candidates to have designed and delivered university courses in management and organization of technology or innovation, as well as coaching student projects. Candidates will be expected to interact and collaborate with faculty from other disciplines and to exercise intellectual leadership in their discipline.
The vacant assistant professorship is a 3+3-year tenure-track position with research and teaching obligations. Promotion to a tenured associate professor is possible with satisfactory teaching, publication and citizenship performance. An ideal starting date for successful applicants is August 2026, but we are open to discussing other dates. Salaries are competitive, commensurate with qualifications and experience, and are set on an individual basis.
We will be holding informal interviews in conjunction with the Academy of Management Annual Meeting 2025. Copenhagen, July 25-29, 2025. To be considered for an interview slot at the Academy of Management, please submit your expression of interest by email, including your curriculum vitae and job-market paper, with the subject heading "Digital Innovation and Artificial Intelligence tenure-track position", by July 16th (CET) to mailto:careers.hoi@hhs.se
We will conduct a first round of interviews soon after the August 31st deadline and host campus visits by invitation in the Fall of 2025.
Formal submission will be via the SSE Varbi online platform (https://hhs.varbi.com/what:job/jobID:839115/)
To apply, please submit:
- A cover letter articulating the candidate's fit with the position description, including research interests and teaching experience.
- A curriculum vitae.
- A separate document listing both published articles (if any) and articles submitted to journals.
- Copies of representative research.
- Names and contact information of three people willing to provide references.
To ensure that your application will receive full consideration, please submit your full application via Varbi by August 31st, 2025 (CET).
The application for the informal meeting during the Academy of Management will not be taken as a formal application. Please submit your application via Varbi to be considered for this position.
Inquiries
Should you have any questions regarding this call, feel free to contact:
Professor Stefan Haefliger (mailto:stefan.haefliger@hhs.se
)
About the House of Innovation (HOI)
The House of Innovation, a recently formed unit within SSE, offers an excellent, inter-disciplinary research, education and outreach environment focused on innovation, digitalization and entrepreneurship (https://www.hhs.se/en/research/research-houses/house-of-innovation/).
HOI collaborates with a broad, influential network of academics, corporations, government agencies, and civil society actors, with the aim to contribute to the advancement of society and of the international community. HOI has an international group of scholars with currently 8 professors, 6 associate professors, 12 tenure-track assistant professors, 18 PhD students and 37 research fellows and postdocs.
More about the House of Innovation can be found at: https://www.hhs.se/en/research/research-houses/house-of-innovation/.
About the Stockholm School of Economics
The Stockholm School of Economics is ranked as the top business school in the Nordic and Baltic countries and enjoys a strong international reputation. World-class research forms the foundation of our educational offering, which includes Bachelor, Master, PhD, MBA, and Executive Education programs. Through creativity and collaboration, the Stockholm School of Economics provides an environment where ambitious students and accomplished researchers meet to address contemporary challenges within business and economics, particularly those concerning sustainability, diversity and innovation.
Apart from delivering world class education within business and economics, SSE students are trained to be successful decision makers and leaders of the future. https://www.hhs.se/en/about-us/organization/mission-and-vision/
SSE is committed to a balanced gender distribution and values a variety of backgrounds and experiences among our employees. We therefore welcome all applicants regardless of their gender, ethnicity, gender identity or expression, disability, sexual orientation, age, or religion or other beliefs. We strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process.
