Tennisinstruktör Vuxengrupper
Stockholms Studenters If / Fritidsledar- och idrottsinstruktörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla fritidsledar- och idrottsinstruktörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-07-10
Stockholm Students' Sports Association was founded in 1937 and has since provided a wide range of recreational sports for adults, with a particular focus on students. We are open to all sports enthusiasts aged 18 and older. Currently, we have 2,000 members across 30 different sports. Read more about the association and our sports on our website www.ssif.nu.
To be suitable for the role, you need to have extensive experience in organized tennis and should have experience as a coach. You enjoy training and are motivated by sharing your knowledge with others. Since we have many exchange students in our activities, you should be fluent in English.
We prefer that you have previously completed some form of leadership training. As an instructor, you are expected to collaborate with the association's office to develop a suitable training program, and then independently instruct with varied exercises. The goal is for participants to have fun and relevant training with the opportunity to develop their technique. We have divided the participants into five different levels. The sessions are on Fridays from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM and Sundays from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, each group having a maximum of 4 participants and training for 1 hour. You can choose to work both sessions or just one. The training sessions are held every week until the middle of December, starting at the end of August. All classes takes place in Frescati Sports Center, which is a 2-minute walk from the Universitetet subway station.
