Tendium Summer Internship
2024-04-02
Do you want to join the technological revolution? Tendium is looking for a Interns to join the team.
Why Tendium
Tendium is a tech company working in the space between technology and customers. Through advanced machine-learning technologies, we are revolutionising industries with modern, efficient methods, creating new possibilities to democratise both the public and the private sector markets. The team at Tendium is expanding, with everyone from data scientists to salespeople working side by side, and now we want you to join us.
We are an ever-growing company comprised of some of the sharpest minds in Sweden. With such talent, we at Tendium naturally believe in a flat hierarchy, where everyone has responsibility, autonomy and the opportunity to provide input. Since we are increasing in size significantly, new opportunities are emerging constantly. We require ambitious, conscientious and value-driven new colleagues to help grow the business. If you are successful in becoming a part of our team, we promise to provide a dynamic, intellectually stimulating workplace. We believe that personal and professional development is crucial and as such you will have the opportunity to take on real responsibility from day one.
Application
We look forward to your application. We recruit on an ongoing basis, so apply as soon as possible. Successful candidates will be invited to a video interview where you will have the opportunity to meet the team.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-17
