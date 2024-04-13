Tender/Quotation specialist
Join Hitachi Energy and work in a team that is dedicated to creating a future where innovative digital technologies allow greater access to cleaner energy!
You will be part of HVDC within the Power Grids division in Ludvika and our team Sales & Orders within HVDC Products. We manage tenders and deliver electric power converters and optic measuring devices for HVDC and GPQS applications.
As Tender/Quotation Specialist your sales work focuses on face-to-face and/or remote sales to new or existing customers. You are assessing customer needs and suggesting appropriate products, services, and solutions. In this position you also provide customer service and support in the form of information on product, price and resolution to issues related to billing, shipping, delivery, complaints, etc.
You are the contact towards GPQSS and, on their request, calculate and together with engineers from HVDC Products validate and present system solutions related to the Statcom area, in line with the request, and present the offer/tender to GPQSS. To do the above need for contact with SCM and other stakeholders are needed.
Your responsibilities
Prepare and deliver commercial and technical tenders to the right cost, delivery time, risks and scope.
Lead a team of engineers and in collaboration with them ensure that the correct design is tendered.
Work closely and communicate with product management, purchasing and production functions.
Structure and drive communication for your tenders towards GPQSS.
Present tender material towards our customers
Continuously work on and further improving our calculations, processes, and quality assurance.
Driving department initiatives
Your background
Project management experience and/or a business- or engineering degree
Regarded as an advantage with previous experience of working with SVC or HVDC applications.
You are structured, driven and like to continuously improve processes and come with new ideas.
You should thrive in a position where you have the opportunity of creating networks, cherish human relations as well as working independently towards clear deadlines.
Proactive attitude towards identifying and executing tenders and improvements.
Fluent in English, written and spoken.
A good knowledge of Excel
More about us
Bring your very own sense of pride and purpose as you help us drive forward the Fourth Industrial Revolution - creating a sustainable future for our planet, and your career. Join Hitachi Energy and harness the power of our diverse global network, as you collaborate with and learn from our world-class teams. Above all, challenge yourself every day. Let's write the future, together.
Welcome to apply before 30th of April 2024! Candidates will be reviewed and interviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Björn Stenberg, +46 (10) 7380767 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Julia Wiklund, julia.wiklund1@hitachienergy.com
