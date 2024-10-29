Tender/Quotation specialist - customer training
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Ludvika
2024-10-29
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
In this role, as Tender/Quotation specialist - customer training, you are expected to ensure compliance to requirements and processes, while also monitoring and controlling the progress of documentation deliverables in the project. You will also be responsible to coordinate other Customer training resources working in the project, located in various locations globally.
You will be part of the Project Support HVDC Service department. The team consists of different functions, each working in individual HVDC support areas. We have a very supportive culture, where everyone within the department supports each other.
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with, so please apply even if you don't meet all requirements!
Your responsibilities
Together with technical experts in tenders, create a training plan and a budget in accordance to the customers technical specification
Represent Customer Training in tenders and projects by building an understanding of Division of Works, content, format, budgets, quality, expectations, etc.
Deliver, together with trainers and technical experts, solid technical trainings in our delivery projects according to contracts, deadlines and within budget
Ensure that training related documentation and any special equipment or customized devices are accurately coordinated and available for training sessions
Select, manage, and ensure proper experience of outsourced teachers
Coordinate trainings between customers and trainers and transform feedback from customers and trainers into concrete actions to further develop our customer trainings
Reading customer contracts and specifications, managing the requirements, calculating risks, making cost calculations, and doing cost follow-up
Communicating with project team, suppliers/third parties to agree on standards, systems, efficient flow of documentation, etc.
Your background
You are an analytical person with Project Management skills
Proficient computer skills and experience from any document management system is advantageous
You have a technical interest and a curios and innovative mind-set
You are responsive and customer-oriented and strive to see opportunities in your work
You are a team-player who is structured and accurate with leadership qualities
It is meritorious if you have experience from organizing and running events or trainings
Fluency in English and Swedish is required, written, and spoken alike. Additional language skills are advantageous
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
Additional information
Does the description above sound like you? Welcome to apply as soon as possible! Selection process will be handled continuously.
Recruiting Manager Malin Hansson, malin.hansson@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner - Gustaf Hedstrom, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
8983203