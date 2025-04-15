Tender and Sales support specialist
The opportunity
As Tender and Sales support specialist you will be part of the Service department within the Global Center of Competence for Power Quality in Sweden. You will be part of an international team dedicated to offering a variety of conventional and digital services as well as extensions of the system lifetime through upgrades to our customers worldwide. You will coordinate and collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to translate customer needs into competitive offers and support sales in pre-tendering stage.
We have an ambition to grow on the global market the coming years. The growth of service business is an important part of the strategy and now we want you join our journey. Take the opportunity and join a diverse, collaborative and supporting team!
How you 'll make an impact
Drive the tendering process and present a competitive bid.
Act as a project manager for the tender team, which can include several engineers and internal and external suppliers, and be driving cross-collaboration towards the completion of the offer
Derive a technical solution matching customer requirement together with the engineering team.
Ensure all proposals follow relevant Hitachi Energy's procedures and guidelines as well as legal requirements
Tender and sales support responsibility for service agreements and maintenances, cyber security offerings, ad-hoc one time services.
Support the local Hitachi Energy units globally by attending conference meetings, product presentations and negotiations with customers and provide technical support and clarification as needed
Support and identify target cost and price and the winning strategy together with local units.
Keep track of the upcoming opportunities in the tender pipeline.
Take ownership and deliver according to deadline.
Communicating to different stakeholders both internal and external, global as local.
Your background
Technical or business degree, engineering background is preferred.
Tender work background or experience with export sales and commercial setups.
Proven experience from working in system related business and/or power systems are beneficial.
Good at building networks, internally and externally
Good communicative and collaborative skills
Driven and reliable team player with a result-oriented working style
You consider yourself to be an energetic, supportive and self-confident person who can handle both ups and downs and manage challenges that may occur.
Fluency in English is a must, Swedish is an advantage.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager, Diana Beccherelli, diana.beccherelli@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Tobias Nilsson, tobias.n.nilsson@hitachienergy.com
