Temp position (vikariat) 25 h per week
Stil Assistans AB / Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb i Stockholm
2023-04-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stil Assistans AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
I am looking for a personal assistant for a temporary position from 1st June to 30th September. The schedule is five hours per day Monday to Friday, 07.00 - 12.00.
I am an older woman who has had service in the form of personal assistance since this became a legal right, 1994. Before this, I received care in semi-institutional form. Personal assistance is a service profession for me, and it is important for me that you know the difference between service and care and want to work with the former. Experience in care is not needed for this job. You will get an introduction and instructions on what you need to know and do.
I am looking for someone who is confident enough to be able to "take the back seat". You need to understand verbal instructions and be practical and solution orientated. I am a bit of a plant and food nerd. I like order and a clean flat, and it is a bonus if you know your way around a home.
To work for me, you must:
• Be over 18 years of age.
• Identify as a woman or non-binary.
• Understand and talk fluent Swedish or English
• Not be afraid of or allergic to cats.
• Not use perfume or strong scents.
• Be vaccinated for Covid.
• Not be afraid of or allergic to cats.
It is a merit if you have a driving license.
Recruiment is done concurrantly. Your employer will be STIL - read more here https://www.stil.se/welcome-stil-founders-independent-living-sweden Ersättning
Hourly pay + OB acc. union agreement Fremnia- Kommunal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stil Assistans AB
(org.nr 556777-9615), http://www.stil.se Arbetsplats
Stil Jobbnummer
7696024