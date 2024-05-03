Development Engineer Function Development - Fcev
2024-05-03
Are you one of these people who can make dead things come to life?
We are looking for a SW / function developer and tester for the fuel cell team!
Do you want to be part of the small but growing team that takes care of the fuel cell system?
In addition to our BEV strategy, Traton has now decided to also explore fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV).
We are now looking for a person that wants to join us on our journey towards market leading fuel cell vehicles.
Your Profile
The person we look for is eager to learn about this exciting new technology and to help us understand how to optimize the vehicle and fuel cell system together for best performance and efficiency.
Since we are a small team, we believe that you thrive in an environment where you can take great responsibility and cover a broad field of subjects.
Your Responsibilities
One of our tasks is to develop functionality around the fuel cell that includes fuel cell control, the energy strategy on vehicle level, cooling system control and integration of break resistors. In addition to designing functionality, the work also includes tasks like vehicle operation support and optimisation of functionality in vehicle tests. You happily share your gained knowledge gain within the team, and you support the different projects we are involved in.
In the fuel cell area we strive after a close collaboration with other experts within the Traton group. So even if your closest colleagues in the office will work with different focus areas around the fuel cell, you will be part of an expert network in Sweden, Germany and the USA with regular meetings and exchange.
Does this sound like your next challenge?
Don't hesitate to apply or to get in touch if you have forther questions!
Simon Reifarth, simon.reifarth@scania.com
, +46-8-553 89354
Application
Welcome with your application as soon as possible, but latest by 2024-05-20. Please submit your CV, personal letter, and copies of your certificates. Applications are processed continuously. Ersättning
