2023-09-06
We are Sinch. With presence in more than 60 countries, we're a growing global organization that helps amazing companies engage with customers on their mobile phones. And whether you know us or not, you've used our tech. We reach every phone on earth, with over 147 billion conversations every year.
We are seeking a dynamic and driven Telecom Routing Specialist to join our team in Stockholm, Sweden as an integral part of our Service Operations Team in Voice Business Unit. As Routing Specialist, you will play a critical role in ensuring the optimal routing of Voice and SMS traffic, maximizing quality, minimizing cost, and maximizing revenue. You will collaborate closely with our commercial product managers, support team, and quality of service team to achieve these objectives.
As part of this role, you will collaborate closely with our teammates, and we are looking for someone who is passionate about quality and has a strong desire for continuous learning. You will take full ownership of your responsibilities, ensuring that tasks are executed efficiently and completed on time.
We are seeking an analytical and data-driven individual who thrives on automating tasks to increase workflow efficiency. Your ability to contribute your thoughts and ideas on how we can improve our work processes will be highly valued, and you will have the opportunity to be an integral part of driving change within our organization.
In this role, you will have the chance to work alongside highly skilled and motivated colleagues, who share your drive for excellence. We are committed to fostering a collaborative work environment, where innovation and personal growth are encouraged and celebrated.
Responsibilities:
Manage Voice and SMS routing.
Proactively monitor and analyze routing and quality.
Optimize routing based on quality and cost, focusing on key customers and markets.
Work with providers to maximize service delivery, monitoring and support.
Strong analytical skills to make decisions based on network and performance data.
Support RTCx Procurement team in sourcing and testing new providers.
Find solutions to win markets, increase revenue and margins.
