Teknisk säljare, elektronik / Field Sales Engineer, electronics
Addilon Professionals AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2023-11-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Addilon Professionals AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
CODICO is a successful family-owned company whose headquarters are based in the suburbs of Vienna. We are a 'design-in' style, Pan-European Distributor of electronic components. Our continuous growth is based on cooperation with leading manufacturers, close customer relationships, motivated employees and a successful corporate strategy.
In strengthening our Nordic team we are looking for a Field Sales Engineer to manage our passive component and interconnect product portfolio in the Nordics and Baltics.
Your sales territory
Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland and Baltics
Your job
• Provide technical design support to our customers for product development
• Proactively find and develop new business opportunities in focus markets like E-mobility and power management
• Strong communication with purchasing and development departments of our customers
• Build and maintain customer relationships
• Liaison between our worldwide suppliers and customers
• Coordination of all activities with the headquarters in Austria
Our requirements
• Profound technical knowledge in electronics (technical college or university)
• 3 to 5 years of sales experience in the electronic market
• Ability to identify and pursue technical projects
• Assertive and communicative personality
• Team player
• Fluent in Swedish, Danish, Norwegian or Finnish
• Excellent English skills
Your job location
• Home Office or Stockholm
Our offer
• International working environment
• Excellent initial training
• Regular training and further education
• Voluntary social benefits
• Attractive salary model as well as a company car (also for private use)
We look forward to meeting candidates with diverse and unique skills and offer product training and opportunities for personal development!
Application process
Addilon is our partner in this recruitment. Please apply (CV and personal letter in English) via the link. We will fill the position immediately after finding the right candidate. Questions about the position are best answered on weekdays between 09.00-10.00, +46 10 207 43 20.
About Addilon
Recruitment and hiring of the right managers and specialists in mainly Engineering, Sales, Purchasing and Logistics in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Mälardalen, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Oslo and Chicago.
We kindly but directly decline contact for direct sales of additional job advertisements, candidates etc. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Addilon Professionals AB
(org.nr 559265-3603), http://www.addilon.se Jobbnummer
8278784