Teknisk Produkt Chef

JOB Description <Technical Product Manager>
Note: Products include physical items, software and services.
Role
Features
o Define features, user experience and release quality of a product
o Prioritise features according to their strategic goals and initiatives
o Partner with development team on product development
Strategy
o Defining the product roadmap and strategy from various input
o Define product maintenance strategy
o Discovery of new products that have potential business opportunities or of strategic value to the company
Release
o Define release process and strategy for a product
o Bridging gaps between various functional parties within the company to facilitate the product release
Innovation
o Generate, develop, and curate new ideas
o Ensure and encourage innovation in the whole product life cycle
Responsibilities
Defining the why, when and what of a product
Defining the requirements for each product feature and the desired user experience
Communicate to the development team the business value and intent of the release of a product feature
Communicate with customers to understand the business value of a requested feature
Work closely with C-level to communicate ideas and manage expectations.
Work closely with development teams on the technical specifications and skill set require for the development of a product
Ensure development teams have all the information they need to deliver a complete product to market
Ensure requests, feedback and ideas are well integrated into the product planning and development processes
Plan with development team for deliverables and timelines
Work with dependencies such as marketing, sales to bring the product to the market
Resolve issues related to manufacturers and suppliers on product features and quality requirements
Provide technical evaluation on products sourced from suppliers and provide suggestions for technical improvement
Ensuring the security of a product is good enough for commercial use
Expectations on the role
Communicate to C-level the business value of a certain product feature or a product
Communicate to cross-functional unit clearly on the requirements and demands:
o Communicate to manufacturers and suppliers on product features, need, design and quality requirements
o Communicate to developers for product feature development and quality control
Manage the product life cycle of a product
Ensure the quality of a product release from the customers' perspective
Ensure the requested features and ideas are properly handled in the product planning and roadmap
Source or generate high-value, innovative products according to future market trends and demands
Competence required
Product life cycle management skills
Project management skills
Proven innovation capability (patents, etc.)
IoT radio communication (Bluetooth, Z-Wave, Zigbee, LoRa) design, protocol and application development knowhow
Embedded hardware and firmware development, prototyping and manufacturing knowhow
Product marketing knowhow
Security vulnerability assessment skills
Machine learning algorithms and applications knowhow
User Experience design and Information Architecture knowhow
Certification requirements such as RED/CE, Bluetooth, Z-Wave, etc..
