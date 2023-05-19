Technology Specialist
We are looking for Technology Specialist within SAP Integration solutions.
Desired knowledge, experience, competence, skills:
• A Senior Integration Analyst/Architect with 10-15 years of experience.
• Having SAP Integration skills predominantly on SAP PO/CPI, APIs, SAP BTP, SAP Data Intelligence and S4HANA/Ariba Integrations.
• Extensive hands-on experience of designing and building complex, scalable, and resilient SAP Integration solutions.
• Experience of architectural frameworks, tools and patterns, best practices, standards, Error handling/security frameworks for interfaces related to SAP Integration solutions.
• Knowledge and experience of integrating with SAP and non-SAP Cloud solutions.
• Experience in capacity planning and should have fair idea on Service Mesh, Event Mesh concepts.
• Experience in managing the capture and mitigation of risks and issues associated with integration solutions.
Most important?
Strategic thinking for SAP Integration solutions.
Capable of defining standards, policies, best practices, patterns with industry experience.
We can offer you
Learning and development focused environment with emphasis on knowledge sharing and training
Attractive salary, pension and insurance plans
30 days annual leave, Wellness Plan, and many other benefits
Generous parental leave for both men and women
Placeringsort: Göteborg or Stockholm or Skåne
Language: Fluency in English is sufficient for this positions
