We are looking for two team members who bring ideas forward, champion others and work together to do better.
Are you looking for a new opportunity developing and optimizing products and manufacturing processes, as well as identifying technology improvements striving towards increased sustainability? Then you should read this! In this role as Technology Specialist, you will have the opportunity to combine theoretical and practical knowledge and collaborate with colleagues from our global organization. Further on, you will participate in projects and lead activities and ensure execution and delivery of technical results.
About the job
In this exciting position, you as Technology & Process Specialist will have the objective to secure Technology Leadership and deliver on growth plans for the product line Hydrogen Peroxide. You will be part of a global technology team of process specialists and actively work to fulfill the targets with resources in the group and by cooperation with R&D, Sales & Marketing, Asset Management, and our global production plants.
In your future role as Technology & Process Specialist Hydrogen Peroxide, you will
• Support the growth plans of the plants by revising the name plate capacity and identifying the opportunities to improve processes, increase capacity and secure safe, reliable operations.
• Lead and support growth projects within the business Renewable fiber and product line Hydrogen Peroxide.
• Act as a process licensor for the Hydrogen Peroxide projects in all project phases.
• Develop and optimize processes by doing heat and mass balances, design, or rating process equipment.
• Ensure safe, sustainable manufacturing, transport, and product handling.
• Ensure efficient knowledge transfer between plants, Technology and Process R&D.
• Support; plants, Sales & Marketing, R&D, Procurement, Business planning and our contracting department Eka Engineering in the development of new products, processes, and applications.
• Follow the scientific and industrial development to acquire new knowledge, new ideas, identify threats and actively support innovation. Collaborate across R&D and technology departments within Nouryon to secure sharing of best practices.
• As part of our succession planning learn and plan work alongside senior process experts.
We believe you bring
• Master of Science in Chemical engineering or similar.
• 3-5 years working experience from process industry, capital projects and/or R&D work in relevant fields.
• Good skills in leading projects
• Fluent in English, both oral and in writing
• Strong communication skills, both oral and in writing.
• Ability to drive and implement activities/decisions inside an organization.
Great if you have
• Experience of reaction kinetics or organic chemistry
• Experience in digitalization and or operational excellence tools (e.g., 6 Sigma)
• Experience from using engineering tools such as Aspen+, PDMS, CAD etc.
• Experience of working in multi-cultural organizations
We believe you are a person with great collaboration skills that inspires, motivates, and empowers others to effectively achieve common goals. You also need to the ability to cooperate and communicate with different stakeholders. This position requires a highly motivated, self-directed person.
We offer you
As a member of our team, you will be working in an inclusive environment, with a high level of transparency and openness. We value mutual respect and trust, share ideas, build on everyone's strengths, and support each other. You will have the opportunity to make a difference to our business by contributing to our sustainability focused development projects and programs.
At Nouryon, we provide a great job and friendly coworkers, plus benefits in addition to salary. Our collective agreement is with IKEM. Plus, we offer unilateral perks, such as bonus, reduced hours, health care allowance, lunch allowance, and more.
Have we got your interest?
This is a permanent position on a full-time basis, reporting to Stefan Granath Hydrogen Peroxide Technology Manager and preferably based in our Gothenburg office. This position requires global travels. Preferred start date is 1st of November 2024 or start upon agreement.
The matching period starts AFTER the application closing date 23/8.
Contact
For additional information about the vacancy please contact hiring manager Stefan Granath Hydrogen Peroxide Technology Manager at stefan.granath@nouryon.com
If you have any questions about the recruitment process or your application or need assistance, please contact: Recruiting.SE@Nouryon.com
Union related contacts included here:
Akademikerklubben: Katarina Risö +46 709 57 74 27
Unionen: Helene Rosenlund, +46 708 21 18 39
Ledarna: Sanna Backman, +46 709 57 71 03 Ersättning
