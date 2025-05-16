Technology & Process Specialist
At Nouryon, our global team of Changemakers takes positive action every day, to reach higher collectively and individually. We create innovative and sustainable solutions for our customers to answer society's needs - today and in the future.
We are looking for a team member who bring ideas forward, champion others and work together to do better. Are you looking for a new opportunity developing and optimizing products and manufacturing processes, as well as identifying technology improvements striving towards increased sustainability? Then you should read this! In this role as Technology Specialist, you will have the opportunity to combine theoretical and practical knowledge and collaborate with colleagues from our global organization. Further on, you will participate in projects and lead activities and ensure execution and delivery of technical results.
About the job
In this exciting position, you as Technology & Process Specialist will have the objective to secure Technology Leadership and deliver on growth plans for the product line Hydrogen Peroxide. You will be part of a global technology team of process specialists and actively work to fulfill the targets with resources in the group and by cooperation with R&D, Sales & Marketing, Asset Management, and our global production plants. Furthermore, you will propose strategies and actions for optimizing the Hydrogen Peroxide technology.
In your future role as Technology & Process Specialist, you will
* Support the growth plans of the plants by revising the name plate capacity and identifying the opportunities to improve processes, increase capacity and secure safe, reliable operations.
* Lead and support growth projects within the business Renewable fiber and product line Hydrogen Peroxide.
* Develop and optimize processes by doing heat and mass balances, design, or rating process equipment.
* Ensure safe, sustainable manufacturing, transport, and product handling.
* Ensure efficient knowledge transfer between plants, Technology and Process R&D.
* Follow the scientific and industrial development to acquire new knowledge, new ideas, identify threats and actively support innovation. Collaborate across R&D and technology departments within Nouryon to secure sharing of best practices.
* As part of our succession planning learn and plan work alongside senior process experts.
We believe you bring
* Master of Science in Chemical engineering or similar
* Working experience from process industry
* Fluent in English, both oral and in writing
Great if you have
* Been working with capital projects and/or R&D work in relevant fields
* Experience of reaction kinetics or organic chemistry
* Experience in control systems and automation
* Knowledge in Operational excellence tools (e.g., 6 Sigma)
* Experience from using engineering tools such as Aspen+
* Experience of working in multi-cultural organizations
We believe you are a person who is highly driven and excels in collaborating with various functions within the organization. You possess strong oral communication skills, enabling to convey ideas clearly and effectively to diverse audiences. You are trustworthy and capable of building strong relationships based on credibility. Additionally, you are proactive, consistently taking the initiative to drive projects forward and achieve results.
We offer you
As a member of our team, you will be working in an inclusive environment, with a high level of transparency and openness. We value mutual respect and trust, share ideas, build on everyone's strengths, and support each other. You will have the opportunity to make a difference to our business by contributing to our sustainability focused development projects and programs. You will be a part of a global collaborative culture with challenges and opportunities to further develop yourself. We are currently expanding with Nouryon's sixth Integrated Manufacturing Model (IMM) site in Brazil since 2005, to support the country's fast-growing pulp industry. At Nouryon, we provide a great job and friendly coworkers, plus benefits in addition to salary. Our collective agreement is with IKEM. Plus, we offer unilateral perks, such as bonus, reduced hours, health care allowance, lunch allowance, and more.
Have we got your interest?
This is a permanent position on a full-time basis, reporting to Ylva Agell. Technology Manager and preferably based in our Gothenburg office. This position requires global travels approx. 10-20% of your time. Please apply via our online recruitment system. We will not accept applications via e-mail. Once it's with us we will review to see if we have a match between your skills and the role! For more information about our hiring process, visit: nouryon.com/careers/how-we-hire/
We look forward to receiving your application!
Join us in growing Nouryon!
About Nouryon
