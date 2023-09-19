Technology Marketing Manager
We are looking for an experienced and open-minded Marketing Manager with a focus on technology to join our Product & Technology Marketing team.
The team
The Product & Technology Marketing team is responsible for bringing Axis offerings to the market in a successful way, by expressing our technology offerings as clearly communicated customer benefits. We work closely with many other departments both at Lund headquarters and out in the regions.
What will you work with?
As a Technology Marketing Manager within Axis, you will be working both strategically and with hands-on marketing projects. You will be part of an experienced team and yet have marketing responsibility for your own focus area. The work includes the development of marketing strategies, marketing material, and activities that support sales and strengthen the Axis brand.
Who are you?
You have good cooperation skills, are well-organized, and have a strong interest in technology. Knowledge of cybersecurity is meritorious. You have both the ability to see marketing opportunities on a strategic level and the operational skills to implement the marketing plans you create.
In addition to the above we believe that you have:
* Experience in project leading
* A degree in Marketing
* Extensive knowledge of English, particularly in writing
What Axis can do for you
In exchange for your dedication, Axis can offer you a job in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, solutions and services to our customers. Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally, getting a broad responsibility and experience. You will work with highly skilled and motivated colleagues who enjoy going to work - developing products, solutions, and services for a smarter, safer world.
We want you to enjoy working with us! Therefore, we offer great benefits, e.g., flexible working hours, breakfast every day, classic Swedish fika on Fridays, corporate bonus, physical training grants, insurances, your very own Axis bicycle and relocation assistance if needed - just to name a few.
Ready to Act
Come join us and get the chance to work in a fantastic team. We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
