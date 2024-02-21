Technology Integration Specialist
2024-02-21
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
We are now looking for Technology integration specialist.
As a Technology integration Specialist, you will work close with Manufacturing Technology Manager and support the development, integration and implementation of the new technologies.
Purpose of the role
As a Technology Integration Specialist, you will support and accelerate technology development to support and bring value to manufacturing processes.
Responsibilities/Main tasks
IoT Device Development and Integration:
• Design and develop IoT devices tailored for capturing data from manual production processes.
• Integrate IoT devices seamlessly into existing systems to facilitate smart automation.
• Utilize data obtained from IoT devices to get new insights from production processes.
• Create visualization to support users based on the acquired data.
Best Practices and Business Requirements:
• Define and establish best practices for the integration of current and future IT applications.
• Formulate business requirements to ensure seamless integration of data from newly deployed devices.
Support Flexible & Configurable Manufacturing Project activities:
• Contribute to the development and implementation of different positioning technologies such as UWB, Cameras, and RFID.
• Connect and integrate data in Proof of Concept (PoC) project to validate and refine concepts.
• Create business requirements based on findings from PoC.
MTM/MTS/LTS Network Support:
• Support the MTM/MTS/LTS network by actively participating in the development and execution of activities outlined in the RoadMap.
• Provide support to plants, ensuring the seamless integration of technology.
• Collaborate with teams to drive the adoption of Industry 4.0 principles in the technology integration process.
We, both as individuals and as team, always work with continuous learning and improvement work as a base, but we also want to apply more agility in our daily work, and your contribution to this is needed.
Skills, Experience, and mindset
• You have an interest in emerging technologies and are curious to explore.
• You value continues learning and development of yourself.
• You are not afraid to try, fail and try again.
• Programming experience.
• You have good knowledge of the automotive industry, and experience in strategy creation.
• You like to work in teams, and also have possibility to work independently.
• Good knowledge of Volvo IS/IT applications, automation, PLC and connectivity of equipment's.
• Experience from manufacturing and/or Engineering
• University Degree from relevant areas such as Engineering or relevant industrial experience.
We are a truly global team with colleagues all over the world. So, it's important for us that you feel comfortable speaking English and have the willingness and possibility to travel to be inspired and get the chance to meet the global networks face to face.
The networking part in the role is crucial for success and therefore, we think that leaderships skills and the ability to create relations with all levels in the organization is important parts of your background.
Even if you don't tick of all the boxes, don't hesitate to send in your application. The most important part is you and your mindset.
For further information, please contact:
Anna Saltykova, Manager FA&Trim VEME Manufacturing solution +46 765 537565
Mattias Emilsson, MTM Supporting Processes + 46 31 3222960 Ersättning
