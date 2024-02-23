Technology and Strategy Leader
2024-02-23
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
"Without strategy, execution is aimless. Without execution, strategy is useless". If you couldn't agree more and are silently nodding, please continue reading!
Who we are and what we offer
Computational Systems Infrastructure (CSI) is part of the Vehicle Technology organization at Volvo Group Trucks Technology. We advance the Electrical & Electronics architecture of our truck's platform, by developing and maintaining a robust hardware, communication interface and software platform.
The mission of CSI team is to provide best in class embedded software platform & technologies, that enables software-driven transport solutions for Volvo. We believe in "Software-Defined Everything" and strive to be in the forefront. We foster teamwork and collaboration with continuous improvement mind-set.
We are a core part of shaping the future of electric and automated commercial vehicles. Together we will make AB Volvo the most desired and successful transport solution provider in the world!
We are now looking for a Strategy Leader to help us build visions, strategies and roadmaps for computational systems infrastructure solutions. Do you want to join us?
Your responsibilities as Strategy Leader
The Strategy leader will be a member of the CSI Leadership Team, hence, drive the strategies and pave the roadmap for the CSI development stream. The key deliverables would include:
* Understanding our product & fast-moving industry.
* Reaching out to stakeholders of all kinds- Internal and external.
* Building visions, strategies and product roadmaps with a holistic business mindset.
* Understanding and articulating key drivers, interdependencies, and implications emerging from roadmap decisions.
* Sharing and aligning with the teams and stakeholders.
* Driving and implementing methodologies, tools and structures for product roadmaps.
* Leading and participating in pre-studies securing alignment to product roadmaps.
* Proposing and driving Advanced Engineering activities.
* Participating in relevant forums and CoPs
Who are you?
We are looking for an individual who is highly analytical, interested in technology and driven to be a high-output team player. Most importantly - you will have a passion for innovation, out-of-the box thinking and developing new solutions for a world in transition towards true sustainability. You are comfortable with ambiguity and enjoy working in a rapidly evolving environment on a variety of tasks that leverage your quantitative and qualitative skills.
You are a motivated individual, who is not only interested in building a "perfect" roadmap but also ensuring your strategies and roadmaps drive product implementation.
Other qualifications:
* Master's degree in Engineering
* Deep knowledge and experience in product strategy and management, preferably in automotive embedded SW or mechatronics area.
* A creative thinker who strives for innovation and has the tenacity to push new ideas through
* Strong ability in interacting with stakeholders and anchoring strategies
* Experience of agile methods, such as SAFE and SCRUM.
* Knowledgeable in the technology in CSI area
* Fluency in English, verbal and written
Volvo Group Trucks Technology are actively working to establish teams that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent in differences in knowledge, experience, age, gender and nationality, etc. We find that well balanced working teams increase group dynamics, creativity and new approaches to solution.
Are you ready to join our growing department and develop together with us? Please send your application as soon as possible, we can't wait to get to know you better and will read applications continuously.
Do you have questions? Contact me: Sreenath KR, Vice President Computational Systems Infrastructure. Email: sreenath.kr@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
