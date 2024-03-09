Accountant to Klarna
Academic Work Sweden AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Stockholm Visa alla redovisningsekonomjobb i Stockholm
2024-03-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Klarna is currently looking for an experienced, highly organized, and ambitious Accountant to support their growing team. As an Accountant in reconciliation & settlement, you'll have an excellent opportunity to join a dynamic company in a fast-paced environment. Apply today as selections are made on an ongoing basis.
OM TJÄNSTEN
The role as an Accountant in reconciliation & settlement you will have various work-tasks and be a part of a fast-paced environment. You will become part of a small and ambitious team, where everyone is supportive. In your role you will among other things ensure operational excellence. Challenge and drive to deliver both with speed and quality. You will also support finance data flow transformation initiative, including detailed analysis of how data from different data streams and/or data sets can be matched to enable automated reconciliation.
You are offered
• A workplace characterized by an open environment, freedom with responsibility, and a strong sense of teamwork.
• A dedicated consultant manager and career partner from Academic Work.
• Valuable knowledge and experience."
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Responsible for high volume general ledger accountants reconciliation and settlement monitoring: Bank/SAP
• Being first responders to identify incidents and highlight technical issues
• Control and monitor new cash flows related to operational processes to sustain the high quality of Klarna's payment products and compliant cash-flow
• Analyse financial data and how this data flows through the different financial systems
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• 2+ years of experience in accounting/audit
• Bachelor degree in accounting or business related field preferred
• Experience working with finance data or systems
• Proficiency with Microsoft Excel and a good understanding of financial systems.
• Working proficiency and communication skills in verbal and written English
It is beneficial if you have
• Worked in a high-pace environment
• Finance or banking experience
• Basic coding skills
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Driven - you have no problem taking initiative and delivering results.
• Analytical and problem-solving - you know how to navigate towards a solution.
• Curious - you seek to understand the entirety of the organization and take initiative to do so.
• Communicative and collaborative - it's essential for thriving and succeeding in this role.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15102780". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Academic Work Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8528619